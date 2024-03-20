2024 Women’s NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Splits Fastest 50 Back Ever With 22.10

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheets

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

Meet Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

American Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

U.S. Open Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023

2023 NCAA Champion: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass)

Top 8:

Virginia (G. Walsh, Nocentini, Novelline, Parker) — 1:31.58 Ohio State (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan) — 1:33.09 Florida (Runnels, Mayne, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:34.30 Cal — 1:34.55 Tennessee — 1:34.64 Texas — 1:34.74 USC — 1:34.81 Stanford — 1:35.10

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke split ever with a 22.10 to lead off Virgnia’s 200 medley relay to a win on night 1 of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

All-Time 50-Yard Backstroke Splits

Walsh was the fastest performer last year for just a few minutes as she swam a 22.65 at the ACC Championships just moments before Maggie MacNeil swam just over a tenth faster at the SEC Championships on the same night in February 2023.

This also becomes the first time that the backstroke leg of an NCAA-winning relay has been faster than the butterfly leg. Two years ago, Gretchen Walsh was close to Lexi Cuomo’s butterfly split. Walsh led off in a 22.81 while Cuomo split a 22.72.

Tonight’s relay was just off of the NCAA record. Virginia broke the record a year ago swimming a 1:31.51 and they swam a 1:31.58 tonight.