2024 Women’s NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Splits Fastest 50 Back Ever With 22.10

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
- Meet Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
- American Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
- U.S. Open Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
- 2023 NCAA Champion: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass)
Top 8:
- Virginia (G. Walsh, Nocentini, Novelline, Parker) — 1:31.58
- Ohio State (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan) — 1:33.09
- Florida (Runnels, Mayne, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:34.30
- Cal — 1:34.55
- Tennessee — 1:34.64
- Texas — 1:34.74
- USC — 1:34.81
- Stanford — 1:35.10
Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke split ever with a 22.10 to lead off Virgnia’s 200 medley relay to a win on night 1 of the 2024 NCAA Championships.
All-Time 50-Yard Backstroke Splits
- Gretchen Walsh– 22.10 (2024 NCAA Championships)
- Maggie MacNeil – 22.52 (2023 SEC Championships)
- Gretchen Walsh – 22.54 (2023 NCAA Championships)
- Gretchen Walsh – 22.65 (2023 ACC Championships)
- Katharine Berkoff – 22.76 (2022 NCAA Championships)
Walsh was the fastest performer last year for just a few minutes as she swam a 22.65 at the ACC Championships just moments before Maggie MacNeil swam just over a tenth faster at the SEC Championships on the same night in February 2023.
This also becomes the first time that the backstroke leg of an NCAA-winning relay has been faster than the butterfly leg. Two years ago, Gretchen Walsh was close to Lexi Cuomo’s butterfly split. Walsh led off in a 22.81 while Cuomo split a 22.72.
Tonight’s relay was just off of the NCAA record. Virginia broke the record a year ago swimming a 1:31.51 and they swam a 1:31.58 tonight.
This woman is so far ahead of everybody else in the SCY pool that it looks like Prime Ian Thorpe vs everyone else at Australian Trials in the 200/400 free
go Gretchen!