2024 Women’s NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Splits Fastest 50 Back Ever With 22.10

Comments: 9

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheets

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • Meet Record: 1:31.51 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • American Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass), 2023
  • 2023 NCAA Champion: 1:31.51 – Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass)

Top 8:

  1. Virginia (G. Walsh, Nocentini, Novelline, Parker) — 1:31.58
  2. Ohio State (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan) — 1:33.09
  3. Florida (Runnels, Mayne, Peoples, Cronk) — 1:34.30
  4. Cal — 1:34.55
  5. Tennessee — 1:34.64
  6. Texas — 1:34.74
  7. USC — 1:34.81
  8. Stanford — 1:35.10

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke split ever with a 22.10 to lead off Virgnia’s 200 medley relay to a win on night 1 of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

All-Time 50-Yard Backstroke Splits

  1. Gretchen Walsh– 22.10 (2024 NCAA Championships)
  2. Maggie MacNeil – 22.52 (2023 SEC Championships)
  3. Gretchen Walsh – 22.54 (2023 NCAA Championships)
  4. Gretchen Walsh – 22.65 (2023 ACC Championships)
  5. Katharine Berkoff – 22.76 (2022 NCAA Championships)

Walsh was the fastest performer last year for just a few minutes as she swam a 22.65 at the ACC Championships just moments before Maggie MacNeil swam just over a tenth faster at the SEC Championships on the same night in February 2023.

This also becomes the first time that the backstroke leg of an NCAA-winning relay has been faster than the butterfly leg. Two years ago, Gretchen Walsh was close to Lexi Cuomo’s butterfly split. Walsh led off in a 22.81 while Cuomo split a 22.72.

Tonight’s relay was just off of the NCAA record. Virginia broke the record a year ago swimming a 1:31.51 and they swam a 1:31.58 tonight.

In This Story

Facts
7 seconds ago

What are the odds this will beat at least one men’s split next week?

BSD
42 minutes ago

This record was 23.3 not very long ago (5 years?) insane

BSD
Reply to  BSD
41 minutes ago

Just looked it up, it was 23.3 before Maggie went 23.0 in 2020, now we’re almost at 21 lol

Swemmer
43 minutes ago

Hopefully she doesn’t get steamrolled by O’Callaghan this summer but idk

Yikes
Reply to  Swemmer
39 minutes ago

Let’s make Swemmer’s GW trolling a drinking game. Everyone take your first shot. Alert your emergency contacts bc if it’s anything like ACCs it’s gonna be a long weekend for your liver.

Swemmer
Reply to  Yikes
37 minutes ago

Already got the punch ready 😎😎😎😎

HeGetsItDoneAgain
Reply to  Yikes
37 minutes ago

Heck ya pour one out alcoholic hepatitis see you in the icu brothers.

Swemmer
43 minutes ago

This woman is so far ahead of everybody else in the SCY pool that it looks like Prime Ian Thorpe vs everyone else at Australian Trials in the 200/400 free

HOO love
46 minutes ago

go Gretchen!

