How To Watch The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships begin tonight in Athens, Georgia.

All four days of the meet will be streamed at NCAA.com using this link. The meet is also available on ESPN+.

Daily prelims will start at 10:00 am Eastern Time, while finals will begin at 6 p.m. ET (including tonight’s relay session).

TV SCHEDULE ON ESPN+

EVENT SCHEDULE

March 20

200 medley relay

800 freestyle relay

March 21

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1 meter diving

200 free relay

March 22

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3 meter diving

400 medley relay

March 23