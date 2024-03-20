How To Watch The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Start Times (ET):
- Prelims: 10 a.m.
- Finals: 6 p.m.
The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships begin tonight in Athens, Georgia.
All four days of the meet will be streamed at NCAA.com using this link. The meet is also available on ESPN+.
Daily prelims will start at 10:00 am Eastern Time, while finals will begin at 6 p.m. ET (including tonight’s relay session).
TV SCHEDULE ON ESPN+
|Prelims (ET)
|Diving Prelims (ET)
|Diving Consolation Final (ET)
|Finals (ET)
|March 20
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6:00 PM
|March 21
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
|March 22
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
|March 23
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
EVENT SCHEDULE
March 20
- 200 medley relay
- 800 freestyle relay
March 21
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 1 meter diving
- 200 free relay
March 22
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 3 meter diving
- 400 medley relay
March 23
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- Platform diving
- 400 free relay
someone tell me what to watch on ESPN+ because i just signed up for a year instead of a month on accident
It seems Disneys Star+ will stream too
I got all excited seeing in the article that it’s going to be on NCAA.com! And then I went to the site and it’s not listed anywhere on their upcoming schedule
Are we stuck with ESPN? I’m partially complaining because at least there is an option
Yeah all I see is D3 NCAA
D1 swimming is literally not there.
I tapped on the DIII stream link and there’s a drop-down menu on the right to select DI, so my glimmer of hope is that it will work when it goes live.
Good eyes! Fingers crossed
more of this ESPN+ BS?!
bro calm down its being streamed online too
for free tho?
I’m sure we’ll be treated to the “only $10” claptrap
6 PM? What time zone?
Eastern