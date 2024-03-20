Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships

Comments: 13

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships begin tonight in Athens, Georgia.

All four days of the meet will be streamed at NCAA.com using this link. The meet is also available on ESPN+.

Daily prelims will start at 10:00 am Eastern Time, while finals will begin at 6 p.m. ET (including tonight’s relay session).

TV SCHEDULE ON ESPN+

Prelims (ET) Diving Prelims (ET) Diving Consolation Final (ET) Finals (ET)
March 20 N/A N/A N/A 6:00 PM
March 21 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM
March 22 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM
March 23 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM

EVENT SCHEDULE

March 20

  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 freestyle relay

March 21

  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 1 meter diving
  • 200 free relay

March 22

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 3 meter diving
  • 400 medley relay

March 23

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • Platform diving
  • 400 free relay

13
