Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Auburn Women Have Highest Rises At 2024 NCAAs

With 2024 Women’s NCAAs concluding two weeks ago, we’ve decided to review the change in points as well as place among the top 25 teams. It is important to note that the bottom of this list (especially after 20th place) has a lot of movement due to much closer team finishes. For example, LSU fell from 13th to 21st over the last year and a shift of -68 points but some of that can be attributed to, for example, the loss of Maggie MacNeil who scored 53 individual points.

The Risers:

  • The Florida women clearly rose to (almost) the top this year. They moved from 9th to 3rd as a team and more than doubled their points total going from 179 to 364.
  • Three team’s in this year’s top 20 moved up 11 spots. Michigan moved from 23rd to 12th, Texas A&M moved from 25th to 14th, and Auburn moved from 30th to 19th. Points-wise, Michigan had the largest increase of the three teams and the 2nd largest increase overall only behind Florida as Michigan scored 114.5 more points this year with 147.5 compared to just 33 last year.
  • Outside of the top 20, UCLA and Utah were big risers. UCLA moved up 12 spots from 34th to 22nd while Utah moved up from 39th to 25th.

The Fallers

  • Ohio State and NC State both fell slightly and the team’s notably both tied for 9th this season. The team’s still had successful seasons each finishing in the top 10 once again.
  • UNC fell seven spots from 10th to 17th and scored about half the amount of points they scored last year with most losses coming on the swimming side rather than the diving side.
2023 Points 2024 Points Plus/Minus 2023 Finish 2024 Finish Plus/Minus
Virginia 541.5 527.5 -14 1 1 0
Texas 414.5 441 26.5 2 2 0
Florida 179 364 185 9 3 6
Tennessee 214 277 63 8 4 4
Stanford 333 250 -83 3 5 -2
Louisville 288 212 -76 4 6 -2
Indiana 219 206 -13 7 7 0
USC 125 200 75 12 8 4
Ohio State 223 162 -61 6 t-9 -3
NC State 263 162 -101 5 t-9 -4
Cal 137 153 16 11 11 0
Michigan 33 147.5 114.5 23 12 11
Georgia 90.5 116 25.5 16 13 3
Texas A&M 26 104 78 25 14 11
Wisconsin 100 95 -5 15 15 0
Duke 42 80 38 21 16 5
UNC 152 77 -75 10 17 -7
Purdue 32 57 25 24 18 6
Auburn 14 54 40 30 19 11
Minnesota 53 47 -6 17 20 -3
LSU 112 44 -68 13 21 -8
UCLA 8 36 28 34 22 12
Alabama 111 25 -86 14 23 -9
Arizona State 19 23 4 27 24 3
Utah 2 22 20 39 25 14

