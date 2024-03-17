2024 Women’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here!

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Invited Swimmers By Team (not including relay swimmers)
- Alternates List
- Eligible Relays
Want to put your swimming knowledge to the test? Enter our annual Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ’em Contest, which is now live and will remain open up until a few hours before the start of the meet on Wednesday.
Not sure who to pick? Check out our event-by-event previews here.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Team picks will be streamlined with 10 points awarded for picking the winning team and 5 additional points for each correctly-guessed team after that:
- 1st – 10
- 2nd-10th – 5
Picks will close at 4 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
By using the Google Forms format, you can go in and edit your responses up until 4 pm on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
For team selections, you can use the “Unselect” column if you want to switch your picks after they’re first made. If you don’t change your mind, feel free to leave these blank.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
PRIZES
- Daily: SwimSwam Magazine subscription
- Overall: $200 in SwimSwag credit and a subscription to SwimSwam Magazine
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrants must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Can only get mens pick em
There’s a glitch? It won’t let me pick Gretchen Walsh for every event?
The link takes me to the Men’s pick-em.
Fixed
Hello we’re so back department? I’d like to file a claim
Jk not yet. Link takes you to the Men’s pickem.