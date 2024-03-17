2024 Women’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest Is Here!

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Want to put your swimming knowledge to the test? Enter our annual Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ’em Contest, which is now live and will remain open up until a few hours before the start of the meet on Wednesday.

Not sure who to pick? Check out our event-by-event previews here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Team picks will be streamlined with 10 points awarded for picking the winning team and 5 additional points for each correctly-guessed team after that:

1st – 10

2nd-10th – 5

Picks will close at 4 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the Google Forms format, you can go in and edit your responses up until 4 pm on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

For team selections, you can use the “Unselect” column if you want to switch your picks after they’re first made. If you don’t change your mind, feel free to leave these blank.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

PRIZES

Daily: SwimSwam Magazine subscription

SwimSwam Magazine subscription Overall: $200 in SwimSwag credit and a subscription to SwimSwam Magazine

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrants must: