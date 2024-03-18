Futures Qualifier Jameson Cooke Commits To Youngstown State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jameson Cooke has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University. Cooke is a native of Ohio, and currently attends Valley View High School in Germantown. He also trains and competes year-round with the Dayton Raiders.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic journey at Youngstown State University! I am thankful for this amazing opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and most importantly my parents who have all supported me along the way. Without them none of this would have been possible. I can’t wait for the next 4 years. Go Guins!!”

Cooke’s best event is the 400 IM, which he recently notched a Futures cut in. At the Ohio Senior State Championships earlier this month, he dropped over two seconds in the event to post a 4:06.97 and earn 6th overall.

In addition to the 400 IM, Cooke also dropped in the 100 back and 200 free at the senior state meet with times of 53.61 and 1:43.11, respectively. His 200 free marked a new personal best by a few hundredths, while in his 100 back was nearly a two second improvement.

Earlier in the year, Cooke represented his high school at the Ohio High School State Championships (Division II). He recorded his highest finish in the 200 IM, where he logged a personal best time of 1:54.47 to take 3rd. He was also 5th in the 100 fly, hitting another best time of 50.33.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.11

100 fly – 50.33

200 fly – 1:54.30

200 IM – 1:54.47

400 IM – 4:06.97

Youngstown State placed 4th out 6 teams at the recent Horizon League Championships with a total of 417 points. Their lone event winner came from senior Gavin Webb, who took the title in the 1650 with a time of 15:09.60.

It took a 4:02.77 to advance to finals in the 400 IM this season, putting Cooke a few seconds outside of scoring range. Youngstown State’s top finisher was junior Dominic Bono, who clocked a 3:52.95 for 4th. Webb won the B-final in 3:52.12, while senior Crispy Barton added a few points in 15th (4:01.70).

Cooke is joined by Ethan Woycehoski, Jacob Gramer, Reid Withey, Elliot Elmore, San Askin, and Lorenz Beck in Youngstown State’s class of 2029.

