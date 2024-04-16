San Diego Adds Nevada HS State Champion Olivia Anfinson For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Anfinson has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of San Diego. Anfinson hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, where she attends Faith Lutheran High School and trains year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada under coach Michael Kinross.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim Division 1 at the University of San Diego! I would not be here without the support from God, my family, friends, and the coaches at Sandpipers of Nevada! I also want to thank Coach Mike and Coach Shawna for this amazing opportunity! I am so excited for the next four years! Go Toreros!!”

Anfinson is versatile in terms of what events she swims, but has found success specifically in breaststroke, IM, and butterfly. Highlighting her summer was the Western Zone Senior Championships, where she finished 19th in the 400m IM in a best time of 5:15.28. She was also a finalist in the 200m IM (2:29.72), 100m fly (1:06.43), 200m breast (2:49.05), and 100m breast (1:16.46), with best times in all but one of those events.

More recently, Anfinson raced at Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad. Her top swim was the 100m breast, as she posted a time of 1:18.76 en route to a 35th place finish overall. She also dropped three seconds in the 400m free to clock a best time of 4:43.71.

Anfinson is also a three-time individual Nevada High School Champion (4A). She secured back-to-back titles in the 100 breast (1:06.09/1:06.32), and added another win in the 200 IM last spring (2:09.18).

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:05.80

200 breast – 2:23.38

100 fly – 59.57

200 fly – 2:08.54

200 IM – 2:09.14

400 IM – 4:34.03

The Toreros placed 9th out of 10 teams at the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships. Anfinson is closest to MPSF scoring range in the 400 IM, as it took a 4:33.31 to advance to the B-final this year.

Anfinson’s best time would have been the team’s 2nd-fastest performer in the 400 IM this season. Leading the way was Skylar Bruner, who logged a 4:32.40 at the La Verne Winter Invitational. Behind Bruner was Gwendolyn Smith, Holly Tarantino, and Hannah Hintermeister, all of whom clocked season best times 4:38.

With her commitment, Anfinson joins Catherine Dueck, Mallory Paine, and Ava Craig in San Diego’s incoming class this fall.

