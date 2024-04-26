The NCAA Transfer Portal Window Closes Today For Women’s Swimming And Diving

The NCAA transfer portal closes today, April 26th for women’s swimming and diving. Roughly 191 names have entered the portal since the start of the 2024 calendar year.

The portal opened for women’s swimming and diving a week after NCAA invites were announced meaning the portal opened on March 13, 2024 and closes today. It is important to note that there are a few exceptions included in this window including graduate transfers and athletes who go through a coaching change.

Since the beginning of 2024, 191 swimmers and divers have entered the portal including 40 of those being graduate transfers.

Some of the biggest names to have entered the portal include:

Other notable names/groups in the portal include:

Athletes from Boston College

Athletes from George Washingon University

Athletes from Loyola Marymount

It is important to note that some of these athletes will not end up transferring. Entering the portal does not require one to transfer. Instead, it allows for one to begin communication with other potential coaches.

Compared to many other sports, the portal was relatively quiet for women’s swimming and diving. For example, women’s basketball player Lucy Olsen announced she will transfer from Villanova to Iowa. Fellow women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith is transferring from LSU to TCU.

In men’s basketball, Duke currently has seven players in the portal with two already deciding where they will be heading. Another example of the portal madness for men’s basketball includes the newly hired coach for Michigan Dusty May already securing five transfers over five days. The men’s basketball transfer window was open for a week and already had over 900 entries at the time.

NCAA football has also seen a lot of action in the portal this offseason. Some of the biggest names include Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, and former Alabama wide receiver Caleb Downs who transferred to Ohio State. To show the growth in the portal in recent years, in 2022 about 1,200 football players entered the portal. This past season, over 2,000 players entered the portal.