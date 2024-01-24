Division I Loyola Marymount to Cut Women’s Swimming Program, Five Others

Loyola Marymount University (LMU) announced it will be cutting six athletics teams after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, including women’s swimming.

LMU is located in western Los Angeles, California and currently sponsors 20 sports programs. According to a press release, the move appears to be financially motivated in order to focus resources on the remaining 14 programs.All six cut programs are Olympic sports.

Full List of Programs Cut:

Men’s Rowing

Men’s Cross Country

Men’s Track and Field

Women’s Rowing

Women’s Track and Field

Women’s Swimming

While LMU is a member of the West Coast Conference (WCC), the conference does not sponsor a swimming championship. Instead, the women’s swimming team competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships (PCSC), where they finished 7th of 15 teams last season. At the conclusion of this season, head coach Bonnie Adair will have completed 21 seasons with the Lions. Adair is the first full-time women’s swimming coach at LMU.

There are currently 29 athletes on the roster: nine first-years, nine sophomores, six juniors, and five seniors.

LMU will continue to honor athletic financial aid for impacted students, should they choose to stay for the remainder of their undergraduate career. The athletic department also says it will assist students who choose to transfer.

Athletic director Craig Pintens also addressed the LMU athletics community directly in a letter, dated January 23, 2024.

“These changes also reflect the realities of the transformational changes impacting college athletics nationally. The NCAA landscape is changing rapidly, and schools of all sizes must adapt to provide the best student-athlete experience while becoming even more competitive. LMU is no exception,” writes Pintens.

An attached report elaborated further on this statement, citing a number of reasons including the passing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) legislation and the trend of conference realignment. The document explicitly mentions the dissolution of the Pac-12 as being worrisome for the WCC.

Additionally, the report refers to the new NCAA policy that eliminated the “volunteer coach” designation, stating that in the wake of this change LMU had 26 unfilled assistant coach positions. It is implied that this created an untenable expense for the university, though this is slightly misleading as the policy change did not require volunteers to be converted to paid positions.

Pintens closes his letter with the following:

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time for many within our community, but I am confident that this is the best decision to move LMU Athletics forward and to provide an outstanding experience worthy of our students and our university’s ambitions.”