NYU’s Kaley McIntyre Named CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for Women’s DIII Swimming

2024 NCAA DIII Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

New York University sophomore Kaley McIntyre was named the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving. She is the second NYU swimmer to receive the honor, after Honore Collins received the award in 2019.

CSCAA honors are voted on by CSCAA-Member Division III head swimming coaches and head diving coaches who participate at the NCAA Championship meet.

McIntyre’s coach, Trevor Miele was voted Women’s Coach of the Year while Ithaca College’s Kailee Payne won Diver of the Year. Ithaca diving coach Chris Griffin was awarded Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

McIntyre swept her individual events, winning titles in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. She won the shorter two distances in new NCAA DIII records.

McIntyre was also a member of four of NYU’s relays, contributing field-leading splits in the 200 freestyle relay (7th), 400 medley relay (5th), 800 freestyle relay (1st), and 400 freestyle relay (2nd). She is now a six-time NCAA champion, as she also won the 50 and 200 free her freshman year.

50 free – 22.46 (NCAA DIII Record)

200 free relay – 22.81 split (1:33.70 overall relay)

200 free – 1:46.05

400 medley relay – 48.66 free split (3:42.99 overall relay)

800 free relay – 1:45.94 split (7:16.20 overall relay)

100 free – 48.79 (NCAA DIII Record)

400 free relay – 48.94 lead-off (3:21.04 overall relay)

Miele coached McIntyre and the Violets to a program best 3rd place finish at the championships, earning 374 points with a squad of 16 athletes.

Kailee Payne swept the diving events at the championships, scoring 515.15 and 509.50 points respectively. This year was the junior’s first trip to the national championship. She is the second Bomber to win the award.