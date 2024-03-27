The 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials concluded last week from Tokyo with the competition representing the sole opportunity for the nation’s swimmers to qualify for this year’s Games in Paris.

Now that the dust has settled, a total of 27 swimmers have been named to the Japanese roster including 14 men and 13 women.

33-year-old Satomi Suzuki is the oldest athlete on the roster while the younger end of the spectrum includes 17-year-olds Mio Narita, Tatsuya Murasa, Mizuki Hirai.

A total of 13 swimmers will be first-time Olympians, including Yu Hanaguruma and Airi Mitsui.

National record holders Daiya Seto and Rikako Ikee are set to make their 3rd consecutive Olympic appearance.

Also of note is the fact that national head coach Norimasa Hirai has been named among the staff, marking his coming back into the fold after having served a suspension for behavior from last year’s World Championships.