The 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials concluded last week from Tokyo with the competition representing the sole opportunity for the nation’s swimmers to qualify for this year’s Games in Paris.
Now that the dust has settled, a total of 27 swimmers have been named to the Japanese roster including 14 men and 13 women.
33-year-old Satomi Suzuki is the oldest athlete on the roster while the younger end of the spectrum includes 17-year-olds Mio Narita, Tatsuya Murasa, Mizuki Hirai.
A total of 13 swimmers will be first-time Olympians, including Yu Hanaguruma and Airi Mitsui.
National record holders Daiya Setoand Rikako Ikee are set to make their 3rd consecutive Olympic appearance.
Also of note is the fact that national head coach Norimasa Hirai has been named among the staff, marking his coming back into the fold after having served a suspension for behavior from last year’s World Championships.
The nation hopes to improve its lackluster performance at the 2020 Olympics. At those home-based Games, Japan came away with 3 medals from 2 swimmers. Tomoru Honda earned 200m fly silver and Yui Ohashi topped the women’s 200m and 400m IM podiums.
Both will return to the Paris pool for a 2nd Olympic Games.
One notable absence from the lineup is 34-year-old Ryosuke Irie. After decades of consistency, Irie missed the mark and did not qualify for a 5th Olympic appearance.
