Wang Changhao Becomes China’s #2 100 Fly Performer En Route To Paris Qualifiction

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships concluded this evening from Shenzhen with additional names being added to the provisional roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.

21-year-old Wang Changhao stopped the clock in 51.20 for a statement-making swim en route to winning the men’s 100m butterfly.

Wang opened in 23.75 and brought it home in 27.45 to establish a new lifetime best. Entering this competition, Wang’s PB rested at the 51.24 notched for silver at last year’s Asian Games. His outing here easily clears the 51.68 needed to qualify for Paris.

Also making the cut was Sun Jiajun who hit 51.54 as the silver medalist. That, too, represents a new career-quickest result, overtaking the 51.74 posted at the 2020 Olympic Games. Sun now becomes China’s 4th-fastest man in history.

Xu Fang rounded out the podium this evening in 51.87.

Top 5 Chinese Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers

Li Zhuhao – 50.96, 2017 Wang Changhao – 51.20, 2024 Zhou Jiawei – 51.24, 2009 Sun Jiajun – 51.54, 2024 Shi Feng – 51.68, 2008

18-year-old Yu Yiting got it done for gold in the women’s 200m IM, topping the podium in 2:09.73. She was slightly faster in the semi-finals, hitting 2:09.58 last night to earn the top seed.

Yu remains China’s #2 performer in history, courtesy of the 2:07.75 she turned in for gold at last year’s Asian Games. However, she needed to dip under the OQT of 2:11.47 here as that previous competition did not count towards Paris qualification.

Zheng Huiyu fell short of qualification, touching in 2:11.87 while Ge Chutong bagged bronze in 2:12.10. As a reminder, the 200m breaststroke champion here, Ye Shiwen, dropped out of the 200m IM event due to illness.

Asian record holder Li Bingjie made her presence known in the 800m free. The 22-year-old triple Asian Games gold medalist posted a winning effort of 8:25.43 to further solidify this event on her Paris lineup.

She was the sole swimmer to delve under the 8:26.71 cut-off needed to make the Paris grade. Gao Weizhong touched in 8:27.97 and Ma Yonghui was the 3rd place finisher in 8:29.24.

The mixed medley relay contest finished the session, with Pan Zhanle firing off a blistering anchor of 46.72 on his squad’s silver medal team. You can read more about the relay results here.

Semi-finals

Wu Qingfeng earned the pole position in the women’s 50m free, producing a semi swim of 24.27. That holds a narrow advantage over Zhang Yufei who hit 24.31 for the main event. Cheng Yujie is also in th emix with a time of 24.56 tonight.

Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 8

Note: times crossed out means a swimmer was faster than the qualifying standard, but was either faster at a prior qualifying meet, or are not in the top two swimmers during the qualifying period.

OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals

OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships