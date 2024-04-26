Wang Changhao Becomes China’s #2 100 Fly Performer En Route To Paris Qualifiction

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap/Day 6 Recap/Day 7 Recap
- Results
- Livestream
Day 8 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships concluded this evening from Shenzhen with additional names being added to the provisional roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.
21-year-old Wang Changhao stopped the clock in 51.20 for a statement-making swim en route to winning the men’s 100m butterfly.
Wang opened in 23.75 and brought it home in 27.45 to establish a new lifetime best. Entering this competition, Wang’s PB rested at the 51.24 notched for silver at last year’s Asian Games. His outing here easily clears the 51.68 needed to qualify for Paris.
Also making the cut was Sun Jiajun who hit 51.54 as the silver medalist. That, too, represents a new career-quickest result, overtaking the 51.74 posted at the 2020 Olympic Games. Sun now becomes China’s 4th-fastest man in history.
Xu Fang rounded out the podium this evening in 51.87.
Top 5 Chinese Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers
- Li Zhuhao – 50.96, 2017
- Wang Changhao – 51.20, 2024
- Zhou Jiawei – 51.24, 2009
- Sun Jiajun – 51.54, 2024
- Shi Feng – 51.68, 2008
18-year-old Yu Yiting got it done for gold in the women’s 200m IM, topping the podium in 2:09.73. She was slightly faster in the semi-finals, hitting 2:09.58 last night to earn the top seed.
Yu remains China’s #2 performer in history, courtesy of the 2:07.75 she turned in for gold at last year’s Asian Games. However, she needed to dip under the OQT of 2:11.47 here as that previous competition did not count towards Paris qualification.
Zheng Huiyu fell short of qualification, touching in 2:11.87 while Ge Chutong bagged bronze in 2:12.10. As a reminder, the 200m breaststroke champion here, Ye Shiwen, dropped out of the 200m IM event due to illness.
Asian record holder Li Bingjie made her presence known in the 800m free. The 22-year-old triple Asian Games gold medalist posted a winning effort of 8:25.43 to further solidify this event on her Paris lineup.
She was the sole swimmer to delve under the 8:26.71 cut-off needed to make the Paris grade. Gao Weizhong touched in 8:27.97 and Ma Yonghui was the 3rd place finisher in 8:29.24.
The mixed medley relay contest finished the session, with Pan Zhanle firing off a blistering anchor of 46.72 on his squad’s silver medal team. You can read more about the relay results here.
Semi-finals
- Wu Qingfeng earned the pole position in the women’s 50m free, producing a semi swim of 24.27. That holds a narrow advantage over Zhang Yufei who hit 24.31 for the main event. Cheng Yujie is also in th emix with a time of 24.56 tonight.
Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 8
- Note: times crossed out means a swimmer was faster than the qualifying standard, but was either faster at a prior qualifying meet, or are not in the top two swimmers during the qualifying period.
OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals
- Men’s 100m free –
Pan Zhanle (46.97), Wang Haoyu (48.11)
- Men’s 200m free – Pan Zhanle (1:45.68), Ji Xinjie (1:45.86)
- Men’s 400m free – Pan Zhanle (3:45.58), Zhang Zhanshuo (3:45.82)
- Men’s 800m free – Zhang Zhanshuo (7:47.84), Fei Liwei (7:47.86)
- Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.39)
- Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (58.24), Sun Jiajun (58.73)
- Men’s 200m breast –
Qin Haiyang (2:08.87)
- Men’s 100 fly – Wang Changhao (51.20), Sun Jiajun (51.54)
- Men’s 200m fly – Niu Guangheng (1:55.46)
- Men’s 200m IM –Wang Shun (1:55.35)
- Women’s 100m free – Yang Junxuan (52.68), Wu Qingfeng (53.25)
- Women’s 200m free – Yang Junxuan (1:54.37),
Li Bingjie (1:56.29)
- Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:04.03), Liu Yaxin (4:04.88)
- Women’s 800m free –
Li Bingjie (8:25.43)
- Women’s 1500m free – Gao Weizhong (16:05.19)
- Women’s 100m back – Wan Letian (59.02), Wang Xueer (59.61)
- Women’s 200m back –
Peng Xuwei (2:07.57), Liu Yaxin (2:08.41)
- Women’s 100m fly –
Zhang Yufei (56.36), Yu Yiting (56.82)
- Women’s 200m fly – Zhang Yufei (2:06.40), Chen Luying (2:06.81)
- Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting (1:04.39), Yang Chang (1:06.79)
- Women’s 200m breast – Ye Shiwen (2:22.55)
- Women’s 200m IM – Yu Yiting (2:09.73)
OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships
- Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle (46.80), Wang Haoyu (48.06)
- Men’s 1500m free – Fei Liwei (14:50.51)
- Men’s 100m back – Xu Jiayu (52.54)
- Men’s 100m breast – Qin Haiyang (57.69),
Yan Zibei (59.23)
- Men’s 200m breast – Qin Haiyang (2:05.48), Dong Zhihao (2:07.94)
- Women’s 50m free – Zhang Yufei (24.15), Cheng Yujie (24.45)
- Women’s 100m free –
Cheng Yujie (53.39)
- Women’s 200m free – Li Bingjie (1:55.83),
Liu Yaxin (1:56.97)
- Women’s 400m free – Li Bingjie (4:01.62),
Yang Peiqi (4:05.73)
- Women’s 800m free – Li Bingjie (8:13.31)
- Women’s 1500m free – Li Bingjie (15:45.71)
- Women’s 100m back –
Wan Letian (59.49)
- Women’s 200m back – Peng Xuwei (2:06.74)
- Women’s 100m breast –
Tang Qianting (1:05.27), Yang Chang (1:06.75)
- Women’s 100 fly – Zhang Yufei (56.12)
- Women’s 200m IM – Yu Yiting (2:08.74)
Chinese Trials Results for the Men’s Medley Relay
Xu: 52.39
Qin: 58.24
Wang: 51.20
Pan: 46.97
Chinese advantages in Breaststroke and Freestyle that the US will have to make up in Fly. I’d expect both Qin and Wang to be quicker in Paris so the formula is probably a 50-flat Butterflyer for the United States to get obtain a 1 second advantage on that leg. Backstroke is a bit of a wildcard but I wouldn’t expect a big difference between the two nations at the moment.
China will be the hot favourite to win 4x100m medley for both men and women!!!
No(t yet anyways) and definitely not
China has almost a one-second gap with the United States in the butterfly, and as long as the butterfly finish gap is within 0.6, Pan Zhanle has the opportunity to create everything possible
100 fly gonna be a bloodbath
Can Gay revert to the Tokyo section in the 100m butterfly? This will play a crucial role in Britain’s fight for the championship
Day 8 finals stream
https://w.yangshipin.cn/video?type=0&vid=f000067xqgs
Video starts at 8:30pm
8:30pm 100m fly M
8:36pm 50m free semis W
8:46pm 200m IM W
8:53pm 800m free W
9:11pm 400m medley relay WM
lol
Okay the medley relay is gonna be a race between the US and China now likely gonna take a WR to win it
Its gonna take a lot of drugs to win it in other words
With or without drugs, the Olympic medley relay gold is China’s to lose.
Let’s wait for US trials. Like a guy I’m pretty sure wasn’t on your radar to even be a relay only medalist time trialed a 47.4 in the 100 free a month ago. Did you know about Lydia Jacobi before 2021 trials?
Popovici, not pan would’ve been who got name dropped as the teenage talent to beat had people been asked a few months ago. Why all these random bold assertions as we witness fast swimming all over, especially from less known talents?
And a lot of TUE for other teams?