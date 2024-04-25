Olympic Champion Wang Shun Rips 1:55.35 200 IM On Day 6 Of Chinese Nationals (Video)

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships continued from Shenzhen with 30-year-old Wang Shun firing off a big-time performance in the men’s 200m IM.

In this evening’s final, the reigning Olympic champion produced a time of 1:55.35 to take the gold, beating the field by over 3 seconds.

The next-closest competitor was 16-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo who touched in 1:58.97 as a follow-up to his 800m freestyle victory earlier in the competition. He Yubo rounded out the podium well back in 2:01.26.

Wang split 24.55/29.27/33.69/27.84 en route to putting up the 3rd best time of his career, falling just .3 away from the 1:55.00 which garnered him gold at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Wang Shun‘s Top 5 LCM 200 IM Performances

1:54.62, 2023 Asian Games 1:55.00, 2020 Olympic Games 1:55.35, 2024 Chinese Nationals 1:55.55, 2023 Chinese Nationals 1:56.16, 2017 Chinese Nationals

🇨🇳Chinese Olympic Trials

男子200IM

汪顺 1:55.35

张展硕 1:58.97 この種目東京五輪🥇、1:54.62のアジア記録を持つWang Shunが1分55秒35の素晴らしい記録！パリ五輪で連覇を目指す！

Zhang Zhanshuoは0.01秒PB更新するもOQTならず pic.twitter.com/2VmfJdXFWR — 競泳NEWS (@swimcoverage) April 25, 2024

Speedster Pan Zhanle was also in the water tonight, taking on the men’s 50m freestyle event.

The 19-year-old stopped the clock in 22.06 to get to the wall first, defeating Yu Hexin and Shen Jiahao who earned respective silver and bronze. Yu hit 22.38 while Shen touched in 22.42.

Pan was quicker in last night’s semi-final, posting a time of 21.99 to land lane 4, coming within .07 of his lifetime best 21.92 nabbed at the Asian Games.

The World Aquatics OQT stands at 21.96 so no qualifiers came out of tonight’s final, although Pan did complete an impressive 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle sweep at these championships.

On the women’s side, just one final was contested tonight: the 200m backstroke main event.

Peng Xuwei topped the podium, turning in a speedy 2:07.57 to get under the OQT of 2:10.39 with ease.

21-year-old Peng opened in 1:02.23 and brought it home in 1:05.34 to record a time just over a second off her lifetime best of 2:06.74 which garnered her the bronze medal at last year’s World Championships.

Liu Yaxin earned silver and an Olympic berth this evening as well, courtesy of her mark of 2:08.41. Zhang Jingyan was 3rd in the race, posting 2:09.70.

Semi-finals

Sun Jiajun staked his claim on the men’s 100m butterfly, registering a time of 51.51 to earn the pole position. He’s hunted by Chen Juner and Wang Changhao who turned in times of 51.72 and 51.78, respectively, to flank the 23-year-old for tomorrow night’s final.

staked his claim on the men’s 100m butterfly, registering a time of 51.51 to earn the pole position. He’s hunted by and who turned in times of 51.72 and 51.78, respectively, to flank the 23-year-old for tomorrow night’s final. Yu Yiting was the quickest competitor of the women’s 200m IM semi. Yu touched in 2:09.58 to hold a healthy advantage over Zheng Huiyu who was next to the wall in 2:11.63. Ge Chutong logged 2:12.29 as the 3rd-fastest swimmer of the semi-finals. Of note, last night’s 200m breaststroke winner and Olympic qualifier Ye Shiwen dropped this event due to illness.

Chinese Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 6

Note: times crossed out means a swimmer was faster than the qualifying standard, but was either faster at a prior qualifying meet, or are not in the top two swimmers during the qualifying period.

OQT’s Clocked Thus Far at the 2024 Chinese Nationals

OQT’s Clocked From 2023/2024 World Championships