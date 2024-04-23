Pan Zhanle Unleashes 46.97 100 Free At 2024 Chinese Nationals (Race Video)

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
We entered day 5 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships which brought the final of the men’s 100m freestyle as the last event of tonight’s session in Shenzhen.
The reigning world record holder Pan Zhanle was indeed in the water, wasting no time firing off a warning shot to the rest of the world.
Pan unleashed a winning time of 46.97 to handily defeat the field and further establish himself as the fastest competitor in the world at the moment.
Pan opened in 22.60 and brought it home in 24.37 to post the 3rd sub-47-second outing of his career.
The next-closest swimmer tonight was Wang Haoyu who booked his ticket to Paris with a mark of 48.11 while Ji Xinjie earned the bronze in 48.33. Chen Juner placed 4th in 48.40, Liu Wudi 5th in 48.54 and Hong Jinquan earned 6th in 48.93.
Pan broke Romanian David Popovici‘s world record as lead-off on the Chinese men’s 4x100m free relay at this year’s World Championships. In Doha he stopped the clock at 46.80, slicing .06 off of Popovici’s former record of 46.86 produced at the 2022 European Championships.
Pan had already put the record on notice at last year’s Asian Games where he posted a time of 46.97, a then-Asian Record, to top the podium in Hangzhou.
|Pan’s 46.80 World Record
|Pan’s 46.97 Tonight
|Pan’s 46.97 from Asian Games
|22.26
|22.60
|22.45
|24.54
|24.37
|24.52
Pan’s outing checks in once again as the 6th-swiftest performance in history.
All-Time Fastest Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performances
- 46.80 – Pan Zhanle, 2024
- 46.86 – David Popovici (ROU), 2022
- 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009
- 46.94 – Alain Bernard (FRA), 2009
- 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019
- 46.97 – Pan Zhanle, 2023 & 2024
- –
- 46.98 – David Popovici, 2022
- 47.02 – Caeleb Dressel, 2021
- 47.04 – Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2016
🇨🇳Chinese Olympic Trials
男子100Fr
潘展乐 46.97
王浩宇 48.11
季新杰 48.33
陈俊儿 48.40
この種目世界記録保持者Pan Zhanleが3度目の46秒台！パリ五輪で世界記録更新での🥇へ視界良好！！
今大会不調に見えたWang Haoyuが滑り込んで2位でパリ五輪個人代表内定！ pic.twitter.com/BpbsPgSri7
— 競泳NEWS (@swimcoverage) April 23, 2024
I really hope Pan is clean 🙁
He’s such an exciting young swimmer.
He wasn’t named as among the positives.
I think this guy gold , Chalmers silver and pop bronze . Dressel I feel needs a huge upset to podium . Even in the fly I don’t think he’s a lock for gold . The boys caught up during his time out
man stop hating on my man Dressel
Pan’s technique needs to be investigated. Amazing distance per each pull of stroke.
Pan was just amazing! He did consistently subs 46sec
Sub 46 ?😳😳🫣
Bro while going sub 47 is literally toying with the splits each and every time like a science experiment. I bet the other 100 freestyles are grateful
His stroke technique is another level.
How can he rotate his arms so quickly at the backend of the race?
He has a low arm recovery
It’s a shame if he is a clean swimmer because he will receive much suspicion based on the allegations toward China right now. Nonetheless, he has a beautiful stroke, and I can’t wait to see how he performs in Paris.