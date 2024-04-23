Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pan Zhanle Unleashes 46.97 100 Free At 2024 Chinese Nationals (Race Video)

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day 5 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships which brought the final of the men’s 100m freestyle as the last event of tonight’s session in Shenzhen.

The reigning world record holder Pan Zhanle was indeed in the water, wasting no time firing off a warning shot to the rest of the world.

Pan unleashed a winning time of 46.97 to handily defeat the field and further establish himself as the fastest competitor in the world at the moment.

Pan opened in 22.60 and brought it home in 24.37 to post the 3rd sub-47-second outing of his career.

The next-closest swimmer tonight was Wang Haoyu who booked his ticket to Paris with a mark of 48.11 while Ji Xinjie earned the bronze in 48.33. Chen Juner placed 4th in 48.40, Liu Wudi 5th in 48.54 and Hong Jinquan earned 6th in 48.93.

Pan broke Romanian David Popovici‘s world record as lead-off on the Chinese men’s 4x100m free relay at this year’s World Championships. In Doha he stopped the clock at 46.80, slicing .06 off of Popovici’s former record of 46.86 produced at the 2022 European Championships.

Pan had already put the record on notice at last year’s Asian Games where he posted a time of 46.97, a then-Asian Record, to top the podium in Hangzhou.

Pan’s 46.80 World Record Pan’s 46.97 Tonight Pan’s 46.97 from Asian Games
22.26 22.60 22.45
24.54 24.37 24.52

Pan’s outing checks in once again as the 6th-swiftest performance in history.

All-Time Fastest Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performances

  1. 46.80 – Pan Zhanle, 2024
  2. 46.86 – David Popovici (ROU), 2022
  3. 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009
  4. 46.94 – Alain Bernard (FRA), 2009
  5. 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019
  6. 46.97 – Pan Zhanle, 2023 & 2024
  8. 46.98 – David Popovici, 2022
  9. 47.02 – Caeleb Dressel, 2021
  10. 47.04 – Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2016

jim
5 minutes ago

Look at those banned substances go!!

1
-3
Reply
Henry
33 minutes ago

I really hope Pan is clean 🙁
He’s such an exciting young swimmer.

18
-1
Reply
Philip Johnson
Reply to  Henry
16 minutes ago

He wasn’t named as among the positives.

8
-1
Reply
Swimming yogurt
Reply to  Philip Johnson
2 minutes ago

Named by an American media who is known for fake news and spreading hatred towards china? I choose to trust wada over NYT any time of the day .

2
-3
Reply
Caleb
Reply to  Swimming yogurt
5 seconds ago

pathetic

0
0
Reply
Derp
35 minutes ago

I think this guy gold , Chalmers silver and pop bronze . Dressel I feel needs a huge upset to podium . Even in the fly I don’t think he’s a lock for gold . The boys caught up during his time out

18
-4
Reply
Alice
Reply to  Derp
48 seconds ago

man stop hating on my man Dressel

0
0
Reply
Tencor
36 minutes ago

Pan’s technique needs to be investigated. Amazing distance per each pull of stroke.

16
-3
Reply
Zaj
38 minutes ago

Pan was just amazing! He did consistently subs 46sec

7
-5
Reply
Swimmer.thingz
Reply to  Zaj
11 minutes ago

Sub 46 ?😳😳🫣

2
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
46 minutes ago

Bro while going sub 47 is literally toying with the splits each and every time like a science experiment. I bet the other 100 freestyles are grateful

19
0
Reply
Swammer Chat
48 minutes ago

His stroke technique is another level.
How can he rotate his arms so quickly at the backend of the race?

15
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
Reply to  Swammer Chat
39 minutes ago

He has a low arm recovery

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Beginner Swimmer at 25
6
0
Reply
Swymmer
55 minutes ago

It’s a shame if he is a clean swimmer because he will receive much suspicion based on the allegations toward China right now. Nonetheless, he has a beautiful stroke, and I can’t wait to see how he performs in Paris.

43
-1
Reply

