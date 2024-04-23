Pan Zhanle Unleashes 46.97 100 Free At 2024 Chinese Nationals (Race Video)

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day 5 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships which brought the final of the men’s 100m freestyle as the last event of tonight’s session in Shenzhen.

The reigning world record holder Pan Zhanle was indeed in the water, wasting no time firing off a warning shot to the rest of the world.

Pan unleashed a winning time of 46.97 to handily defeat the field and further establish himself as the fastest competitor in the world at the moment.

Pan opened in 22.60 and brought it home in 24.37 to post the 3rd sub-47-second outing of his career.

The next-closest swimmer tonight was Wang Haoyu who booked his ticket to Paris with a mark of 48.11 while Ji Xinjie earned the bronze in 48.33. Chen Juner placed 4th in 48.40, Liu Wudi 5th in 48.54 and Hong Jinquan earned 6th in 48.93.

Pan broke Romanian David Popovici‘s world record as lead-off on the Chinese men’s 4x100m free relay at this year’s World Championships. In Doha he stopped the clock at 46.80, slicing .06 off of Popovici’s former record of 46.86 produced at the 2022 European Championships.

Pan had already put the record on notice at last year’s Asian Games where he posted a time of 46.97, a then-Asian Record, to top the podium in Hangzhou.

Pan’s 46.80 World Record Pan’s 46.97 Tonight Pan’s 46.97 from Asian Games 22.26 22.60 22.45 24.54 24.37 24.52

Pan’s outing checks in once again as the 6th-swiftest performance in history.

All-Time Fastest Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performances

46.80 – Pan Zhanle, 2024 46.86 – David Popovici (ROU), 2022 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009 46.94 – Alain Bernard (FRA), 2009 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019 46.97 – Pan Zhanle, 2023 & 2024 – 46.98 – David Popovici, 2022 47.02 – Caeleb Dressel, 2021 47.04 – Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2016