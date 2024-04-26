Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pan Zhanle Splits Blistering 46.72 Mixed Medley Relay Anchor

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 8th day of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships saw the mixed medley relay close out the session.

First place went to the Shanghai/Jiangsu/Zhejiang/Ganlu squad comprised of Xu Jiayu (52.69), Qin Haiyang (59.25), Zhang Yufei (56.55) and Yang Junxuan (53.33) who collectively stopped the clock at 3:41.82.

That was the same lineup used when China won gold at last year’s Asian Games with the foursome putting up a new Asian Record of 3:37.73 in Hangzhou:

Although the Zhejiang and Guangdong squad settled for silver in tonight’s race, the team’s mark of 3:44.44 was highlighted by a blistering 46.72 anchor by 19-year-old Pan Zhanle.

Wang Xueer opened in 1:00.16 followed by Qiu Tian‘s breaststroke leg of 1:00.07. Yu Yiting then produced 57.49 to hand it off to Pan who spit 22.11/24.61 en route to his 46.72 final leg.

His time checks in as the 3rd-fastest free split of his young career and ties for the 21st-best split time ever.

Pan Zhanle‘s Top 3 Relay Freestyle Splits

  1. 46.62 – 2023 World Championships
  2. 46.65 – 2023 Asian Games
  3. 46.72 – 2024 Chinese Nationals

Pan’s anchor tonight is symbolic of his entire repertoire of performances at these championships where the world record holder swept the men’s 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle events.

Pan Zhanle‘s 2024 Chinese National Championships Performances

  • 50m free – 22.06 (21.99 heats)
  • 100m free – 46.97
  • 200m free – 1:45.68
  • 400m free – 3:45.58

