Pan Zhanle Splits Blistering 46.72 Mixed Medley Relay Anchor

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
SwimSwam Preview
The 8th day of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships saw the mixed medley relay close out the session.
First place went to the Shanghai/Jiangsu/Zhejiang/Ganlu squad comprised of Xu Jiayu (52.69), Qin Haiyang (59.25), Zhang Yufei (56.55) and Yang Junxuan (53.33) who collectively stopped the clock at 3:41.82.
That was the same lineup used when China won gold at last year’s Asian Games with the foursome putting up a new Asian Record of 3:37.73 in Hangzhou:
- Xu JIayu – 51.91
- Qin Haiyang – 57.25
- Zhang Yufei – 56.05
- Yang Junxuan – 52.52
Although the Zhejiang and Guangdong squad settled for silver in tonight’s race, the team’s mark of 3:44.44 was highlighted by a blistering 46.72 anchor by 19-year-old Pan Zhanle.
Wang Xueer opened in 1:00.16 followed by Qiu Tian‘s breaststroke leg of 1:00.07. Yu Yiting then produced 57.49 to hand it off to Pan who spit 22.11/24.61 en route to his 46.72 final leg.
His time checks in as the 3rd-fastest free split of his young career and ties for the 21st-best split time ever.
Pan Zhanle‘s Top 3 Relay Freestyle Splits
- 46.62 – 2023 World Championships
- 46.65 – 2023 Asian Games
- 46.72 – 2024 Chinese Nationals
Pan’s anchor tonight is symbolic of his entire repertoire of performances at these championships where the world record holder swept the men’s 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle events.
Pan Zhanle‘s 2024 Chinese National Championships Performances
- 50m free – 22.06 (21.99 heats)
- 100m free – 46.97
- 200m free – 1:45.68
- 400m free – 3:45.58
