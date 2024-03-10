Storied Japanese Coach Nori Hirai’s Suspension Lifted, Olympic Coaching Still Possible

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Sunday, March 17th – Sunday, March 24th

Tokyo Aquatics Center

LCM (50m)

Japan’s Olympic Selection Criteria

Entries

Along with anticipation for what’s about to transpire in the pool at this month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, action is also taking place on the deck regarding storied coach Norimasa Hirai.

Hirai’s suspension ended in February, which means the longtime leader still has a chance at being named to Japan’s coaching staff for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

As a refresher, after the 2023 World Championships, the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) handed Hirai a six-month suspension. The decision came after Hirai’s ‘problematic’ behavior following the Japanese team’s lackluster results in Fukuoka.

We reported that Hirai left the World Championships early, bypassing a mandatory meeting with the JASF in Fukuoka. Hirai was also vocal on social media about strained relations between JASF and athletes, disagreeing with the organization on how the squad can be repaired and strengthened moving forward.

Flash forward to this week and JASF Managing Director Hidezumi Kaneko said that Hirai’s prospects of being named to the Paris coaching staff ‘depends on the athletes earning selection. There are no restrictions on him. He does have much experience, I acknowledge that.’ (Sponichi)

Hirai has won the SwimSwam Swammy Award for Asian Coach of the Year an unprecedented 6 times, most recently in 2021. In his career, he’s had such stars as Kosuke Kitajima, Daiya Seto and Kosuke Hagino under his tutelage.