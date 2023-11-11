Japan Continues Down Stiff Qualification Time Path For 2024 Olympic Games

The Japanese Swimming Federation has just released the selection criteria for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games set to be hosted in Paris, France and the qualifying times are indeed tough.

In most cases, the federation set the time standards equivalent to the average of what it took to place 10th across the recent editions of the World Championships as well as the 2020 Olympic Games.

The sole exception is the women’s 400m IM which sees its 4:38.53 QT equivalent to the World Aquatics Olympic Qualifying Time itself.

In the past, we’ve seen several of the JASF Olympic time standards exceed the current national records. This time around that happens in just two events, the men’s and women’s 800m free. The QT for men is set at 7:46.55, where the record stands at 7:49.55. For the women, the QT is 8:22.49 and the record on the books is 8:23.68.

In all cases, save the women’s 400m IM, the QTs are faster than each of the World Aquatics Olympic Qualifying Times for the events.

According to the JASF, the standards are truly meant to select those Japanese swimmers most likely to medal in each event, as opposed to just representing the nation by getting up on the blocks in the Olympics.

The sole qualifying competition at which swimmers can achieve these time standards is the 2024 Japanese Championships. Typically taking place in April each year, the 2024 edition has been moved to March.

Asian media reported that some Japanese coaches submitted a written opinion requesting that the selection criteria be relaxed. However, Managing Director Sayaka Muramatsu said, “The dispatch record is certainly high, but is necessary for today’s athletes.”

Japan suffered a disappointing showing at the home nation-hosted Olympic Games where they came away with just 3 medals. Yui Ohashi became a double gold medalist by topping the women’s 200m and 400m IM podiums while Tomoru Honda snagged silver in the men’s 200m fly.

More recently at this year’s World Championships, also in Japan, the nation reaped just two bronze medals, with Daiya Seto placing third in the men’s 400m IM while Honda also finished third in the men’s 200m butterfly. Japan’s goal entering the World Championships was to earn at least 5 medals.

In a Championships that saw an incredible ten World Records fall, no new Japanese national records were set and only four swimmers from the nation notched personal bests in their respective events. Swimmers on the whole were slower than the times they produced at the Japan Championships in April, the sole qualification meet for Fukuoka.

Individual Qualifying Times (see column III below) for Japanese Swimmers for 2024 Olympic Games

Relay Qualifying Times (see column III below) for Japanese Swimmers for 2024 Olympic Games

Comparison of JPN QTs Against World Aquatics OQTs in Individual Events