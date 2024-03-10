WATCH: Regan Smith Posts 2:03.99 200 Back Swim In Westmont (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The final night of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series was filled with exciting races, including another Pro Swim Series record. The night kicked off with timed finals of the 1500 free, where Paige Madden (16:09.93) clocked a new personal best time. Michael Brinegar produced a close win in the men’s race, holding off Luke Whitlock over the final 500 meters.

The women’s 200 backstroke was where the Pro Swim Series record fell, as Regan Smith hit the wall in 2:03.99 to snag victory. The previous record was held by Smith, and was set at this same meet about 11 months ago. The men’s race saw Ryan Murphy hold on for the win in lane eight, where he touched in 1:58.34.

The 200 IM races were also quite exciting, with the men’s discipline resulting in a tie. Chase Kalisz and Hugo Gonzalez touched in matching 1:57.76s there, with Torri Huske (2:08.83) claiming the women’s race just minutes before.

The 100 free races were action-packed, with Simone Manuel clocking her fastest time since November of 2020 en route to victory. She hit the wall in 53.35, which also lowers her season best (53.65) from the U.S. Open. Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel renewed their battle from a night ago, with Alexy getting the touch by 0.20 (48.37) this time around.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 14.31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

American Record: 14:31.59 — Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) U.S. Open Record: 14:42.81 — Bobby Finke , USA (2023)

, USA (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)

(2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh (2024)

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.46, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)

Chase Kalisz established a lead during the breaststroke leg of the men’s 200 IM, but Hugo Gonzalez sprinted home down the backstretch. The two touched in matching 1:57.76 times, snaring 1st place status.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Regan Smith was simply on fire this week in Westmont, and she capped off her week with another Pro Swim Series. She clocked 2:03.99 to win the 200 back, her fourth ever sub-2:04 performance.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Simone Manuel (SUN) – 53.35 Torri Huske (AAC) – 53.39 Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 53.95 Catie Deloof (NYAC) – 54.29 Taylor Ruck (SUN) – 53.94 Olivia Smoliga (SUN) – 54.99 Andi Murez (CAL) – 55.34 Erika Connolly (TNAQ) – 55.78

Simone Manuel posted her fastest 100 free time in over three years, checking-in at 53.35 to hold off Torri Huske. Manuel took the race out strongest, flipping in 25.38 through the first 50 before closing in 27.97.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

After their close 50 free battle on Friday, Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel took to the pool for the 100 free. Alexy got the win this time, touching in 48.37 to Dressel’s 48.57.