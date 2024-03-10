WATCH: Regan Smith Posts 2:03.99 200 Back Swim In Westmont (Day 4 Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9 a.m. (Central Time)
- Thurs.-Sat. Finals: 6 p.m. (Central Time)
The final night of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series was filled with exciting races, including another Pro Swim Series record. The night kicked off with timed finals of the 1500 free, where Paige Madden (16:09.93) clocked a new personal best time. Michael Brinegar produced a close win in the men’s race, holding off Luke Whitlock over the final 500 meters.
The women’s 200 backstroke was where the Pro Swim Series record fell, as Regan Smith hit the wall in 2:03.99 to snag victory. The previous record was held by Smith, and was set at this same meet about 11 months ago. The men’s race saw Ryan Murphy hold on for the win in lane eight, where he touched in 1:58.34.
The 200 IM races were also quite exciting, with the men’s discipline resulting in a tie. Chase Kalisz and Hugo Gonzalez touched in matching 1:57.76s there, with Torri Huske (2:08.83) claiming the women’s race just minutes before.
The 100 free races were action-packed, with Simone Manuel clocking her fastest time since November of 2020 en route to victory. She hit the wall in 53.35, which also lowers her season best (53.65) from the U.S. Open. Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel renewed their battle from a night ago, with Alexy getting the touch by 0.20 (48.37) this time around.
Watch the available race videos from the final night, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
- World Junior Record: 15:28.36 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- American Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
- U.S. Open Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
Top 8:
- Paige Madden (NYAC) – 16:09.93
- Beatriz Dizotti (BRA) – 16:30.86
- Leticia Fassina Romao (MTC) – 16:39.03
- Clarke Neace (MAC-NC) – 17:07.76
- Maya White (UN-CO) – 17:30.20
- Luci Gutierrez (WESTMR) – 17:24.44
- Kylie Ney (CSUB) – 17:28.78
- Claire Parsons (UN-IN) – 18:02.16
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 14.31.02 — Sun Yang, CHN (2012)
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)
- American Record: 14:31.59 — Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 14:42.81 — Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 — Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)
Top 8:
- Michael Brinegar (TST-CA) – 15:09.72
- Luke Whitlock (FASTIN) – 15:12.46
- David Johnston (TST-CA) – 15:20.59
- Isaac Fleig (FASTIN) – 15:24.87
- Dylan Porges Avila (TST-CA) – 15:33.89
- Diego Dulieu (AZFL) – 15:45.60
- Timothe Barbeau (TQ) – 16:01.28
- Sati Alzate (MAC-NC) – 16:02.49
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
- U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh (2024)
Top 8:
- Torri Huske (AAC) – 2:08.83
- Leah Hayes (TIDEIL) – 2:10.62
- Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2:12.49
- Bailey Andison (TQ) – 2:15.55
- Isabelle Odgers (TROJ) – 2:15.94
- McKenna Debever (TNAQ) – 2:15.99
- Kelsey Zhang (UN-PC) – 2:17.99
- Nathalia Siqueira Almeida (BRA) – 2:18.42
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- U.S Open Record: 1:54.46, Ryan Lochte (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)
Top 8:
- TIE: Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) / Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 1:57.76
- –
- Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:59.52
- Grant House (SUN) – 2:00.13
- Gabriel Jett (UN-PC) – 2:01.32
- Mark Szaranek (GSC-FL) – 2:03.28
- Vini Lanza (MTC) – 2:03.47
- Noah Cakir (TS) – 2:07.72
Chase Kalisz established a lead during the breaststroke leg of the men’s 200 IM, but Hugo Gonzalez sprinted home down the backstretch. The two touched in matching 1:57.76 times, snaring 1st place status.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)
Top 8:
- Regan Smith (SUN) – 2:03.99
- Rhyan White (WOLF) – 2:07.38
- Leah Shackley (BRY) – 2:08.87
- Justine Murdock (UN-IL) – 2:12.96
- Vera Conic (PPD) – 2:14.89
- Lauren Bernardo (MAC-NC) – 2:18.04
- Lea Nugent (TQ) – 2:18.84
- Callie Dickinson (ABSC) – 2:23.12
Regan Smith was simply on fire this week in Westmont, and she capped off her week with another Pro Swim Series. She clocked 2:03.99 to win the 200 back, her fourth ever sub-2:04 performance.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)
- U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
Top 8:
- Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 1:58.34
- Yeziel Morales (MVN) – 1:58.93
- Jay Litherland (SUN) – 1:59.64
- Joe Hayburn (LOYO) – 2:00.94
- Destin Lasco (UN-PC) – 2:01.81
- Sam Wesley (ARMY) – 2:02.07
- Chris Thames (MAAC) – 2:02.75
- Jack Dahlgren (TRI) – 2:06.24
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)
Top 8:
- Simone Manuel (SUN) – 53.35
- Torri Huske (AAC) – 53.39
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 53.95
- Catie Deloof (NYAC) – 54.29
- Taylor Ruck (SUN) – 53.94
- Olivia Smoliga (SUN) – 54.99
- Andi Murez (CAL) – 55.34
- Erika Connolly (TNAQ) – 55.78
Simone Manuel posted her fastest 100 free time in over three years, checking-in at 53.35 to hold off Torri Huske. Manuel took the race out strongest, flipping in 25.38 through the first 50 before closing in 27.97.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (2024)
- American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)
- US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held
Top 8:
- Jack Alexy (UN-PC) – 48.37
- Caeleb Dressel (GSC-FL) – 48.57
- Ryan Held (NYAC) – 48.66
- Andrej Barna (CARD) – 48.68
- Drew Kibler (NYAC) – 48.73
- Blake Pieroni (ISC) – 48.80
- Santo Condorelli (DM) – 48.92
- Gabriel Jett (UN-PC) – 49.54
After their close 50 free battle on Friday, Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel took to the pool for the 100 free. Alexy got the win this time, touching in 48.37 to Dressel’s 48.57.