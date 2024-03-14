Smoliga on ASU “The more we celebrate each other, the stronger we’re becoming as a unit”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9 a.m. (Central Time)
- Thurs.-Sat. Finals: 6 p.m. (Central Time)
Olivia Smoliga had a solid showing in Westmont, clocking 24.6 in the 50 free (3rd), 54.9 in the 100 free (6th), and 2:01.6 in the 200 free (12th). Smoliga spoke after about how special it was to be racing so close to home (Glenview) and about how supportive the training group at ASU is right now.
You didn’t ask if she give up on backstroke?
She seems like a really nice person. 🙂