2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Saturday Prelims Scratch Report

Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet

The fourth and final preliminary session of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series will feature the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, and 100 freestyle.

The women’s 200 IM will be contested by both Torri Huske and Leah Hayes, with both swimmers owning best times under 2:10. Hayes clocked her personal record at the 2022 World Championships, where she touched the wall in 2:08.91 to grab a bronze medal. Hayes, just 18-years-old, won the 400 IM earlier this week in Westmont. Huske has bagged two individual wins this week, claiming the 100 fly (56.13) and 50 free (24.31). The men’s race will feature the 400 IM champion from Thursday, Chase Kalisz, among others.

The 200 backstroke races will feature Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy, both former world record holders in individual backstroke events. Smith set a new personal best time in the 100 fly (56.36) on Thursday before clocking a 2:04.80 and 57.64 200 fly/100 back double on Friday. The butterfly swim was a new Pro Swim Series record and the backstroke swim was a new U.S. Open record.

Hugo Gonzalez, who represents Spain internationally and trains alongside Murphy at Cal, is entered in the men’s race. He won the world title back at the Doha World Championships in February, but he’s also entered in the 200 IM this morning, so it will be interesting to see if he chooses one or opts for both.

Huske will be back in the pool for the women’s 100 free, where Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil will be among the other contenders to look out for. Manuel has posted some great performances over the course of this meet, winning the 200 free (1:57.80) on Thursday and clocking her fastest swim since 2021 in the 50 free (24.49).

Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel will highlight the men’s field, with Dressel already snagging two individual wins in Westmont. Alexy has been posting 48-low swims all season long though, so it’ll be interesting to see if Dressel can near that range.

