Bacon & Hinds Drop Events On Day 4 of Westmont Pro Swim Series (Prelims Scratches)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

There’s one more prelim session at the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series, with just three events on the schedule. We’ll see heats of the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, and 100 freestyle, with timed finals of the 1500 free taking place later today.

There are very few scratches to report for this session. As previously reported, Shaine Casas, Tess Cieplucha, and Kayla Sanchez have pulled out of the meet, so they won’t appear in their Sunday events. Casas was the #1 seeded 200 IM entrant, with Cieplucha ranked 4th in the 200 IM and Sanchez situated 4th on the 100 free entry lists.

Phoebe Bacon and Natalie Hinds, who scratched out of earlier events but never officially scratched the meet, will not contest their scheduled events for Sunday. Bacon was ranked 2nd in the 200 back while Hinds (5th seed) was entered in the 100 free.

A number of athletes have chosen to hold their double entries this morning, including Hugo Gonzalez and Torri Huske. Gonzalez is slated to swim both the 200 IM and 200 back heats, with less than 25 minutes separating the two events. He holds the Spanish national record in the 200 IM (1:56.31), but recently won gold in the 200 back (1:55.30) at the Doha World Championships last month.

Huske will start off the session with a 200 IM swim, before diving in to swim the 100 free. She’s ranked 2nd to former World Junior Record holder Leah Hayes in the IM, and is tied for the top seed with Abbey Weitzeil in the 100 free. Huske broke the Pro Swim Series record (56.13) in the 100 fly on Thursday and added two best times (50 free & 100 back) on Friday. Huske will have about an hour between swims this morning, but the turnaround will be much shorter tonight, assuming she safely advances to both finals.

