Dressel & Huske Drop 200 Free To Focus On 100 Fly At Westmont PSS (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet

Thursday morning’s prelim session at the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Westmont is upon us. The 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM are all on the schedule, and many swimmers have scratched out of certain events.

Caeleb Dressel, who was seeded 21st in the 200 free, has scratched the event. He is still slated to compete in the 100 butterfly, where he holds the world record. Dressel won the U.S. Open title in the 100 fly (51.31) back in December, and this will be his first long course meet since that swim. It will also be his first long course race since becoming a father.

Torri Huske is taking the same route as Dressel, opting to drop the 200 free in favor of the 100 fly. Regan Smith will feature in that 100 fly, as she’ll compete for the first time since the U.S. Open. Olympic silver medalist Kayla Sanchez, who was ranked 6th in the 200 free, has pulled out of the meet.

While on the topic of the 100 fly, Pro Swim Series record holder Shaine Casas has dropped the event. He no longer appears in any of his scheduled events, meaning he is skipping the meet entirely.

Jake Magahey, who swims collegiately for the University of Georgia, is no longer contesting the men’s 200 free. He was situated in 7th on the entry sheets, but is no longer swimming any of his events in Westmont. He will be competing at the upcoming NCAA Championships, so it seems his focus has shifted to that meet.

In the women’s 400 IM, Tess Cieplucha has opted not to compete. She was ranked 3rd on the entry lists, and recently competed at the Doha World Championships where she placed 7th overall in this same discipline. Bobby Finke is out of the men’s race, and was the 2nd seed, but that was expected as he scratched out of the meet in favor of a local meet in Florida.

Thursday Prelims, Top-20 Scratches:

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

#7 Jake Magahey

#14 Michael Cotter

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

#8 Aliz Kalmar

#20 Chloe Diner

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

#17 Colin Zhang

#18 Kohen Rankin

Women’s 100 Butterfly

#11 Valentina Becerra Quintanilla

#16 Emma Harvey

Men’s 100 Butterfly

#2 Shaine Casas

#16 Arsenio Bustos

Women’s 400 IM

#3 Tess Cieplucha

#7 Alexis Yager

#13 Izzy Beu

#15 Carlotta Scarpitti

Men’s 400 IM