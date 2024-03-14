Hugo Gonzalez Reflects on First World Title, First 200 Back PB Since 2017

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

At the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Hugo Gonzalez won his first world title, winning the 200 backstroke in 1:55.30, a huge PB for the Spanish native. Hugo also garnered silver in the 100 back, touching in 52.70, .02 behind his Cal training partner, Hunter Armstrong.

Gonzalez hadn’t gone a best time in the 200 back since 2017, when he recorded a 1:56.69 to win the 2017 World Junior Championships. Gonzalez attributes this PB to continuing to grow in the sport, in part through his time at Auburn University (2017-2018) and most recently, the University of California, Berkeley (2018-present).