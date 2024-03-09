2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
Start Times
- All Prelims: 9 a.m. (Central Time)
- Thurs.-Sat. Finals: 6 p.m. (Central Time)
Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- How To Watch
- Live Results
- Results also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont”
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
Pro Swim Series action in Westmont concludes on Saturday night with just three individual events slated for the last session: the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, and 100 freestyle.
Leah Hayes was the top women’s 200 IM qualifier this morning by more than two seconds with a 2:13.15 in prelims while Grant House led the men’s 200 IM heats (2:01.70) ahead of Hugo Gonzalez (2:02.58) and Kieran Smith (2:02.70).
The 200 backstroke should see some fun battles between Leah Shackley (2:12.91) and Regan Smith (2:13.24) on the women’s side and Cal training partners Destin Lasco (2:02.60) and Ryan Murphy (2:03.72) on the men’s side.
The meet will come to an end with the 100 freestyle, where Simone Manuel (54.01) and Jack Alexy (48.38) were the top qualifiers on the women’s and men’s sides, respectively. Caeleb Dressel (49.11) is eyeing his third title of the week after already winning the 100 fly and 50 free in Westmont.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)
- U.S Open Record: 2:07.09, Kate Douglass (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16, Summer McIntosh (2024)
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)
- U.S Open Record: 1:54.46, Ryan Lochte (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)
- U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)
- U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (2024)
- American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)
- US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held
Top 8:
There is also the women and men’s 1500m free
This has 4 events. The 1500m starts this last night off first