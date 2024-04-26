USA Swimming Reveals Roster of 112 Swimmers Selected for Two Zone Select Camps This Summer

USA Swimming announced a roster of 112 young swimmers picked to attend the 2024 Zone Select Camps this summer, including national age group (NAG) record holders such as Shareef Elaydi and David Sammons.
Traditionally, USA Swimming has hosted four Zone Select Camps, each with 56 swimmers for a total of 224 slots available. But this year, the national governing body changed its selection criteria after the qualifying period ended last August, slashing the number of opportunities in half and citing June’s Olympic Trials as a reason for consolidating four camps into two combined events. USA Swimming’s website now includes a disclaimer that reads, “Selection criteria is subject to change until the time of selection.”
The Western and Central Zone Select Camp will take place at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center from May 30 through June 2. The Eastern and Southern Zone Select Camp will follow from June 6-9 at NC State. They consist of four in-water workouts along with various classroom sessions.
Although USA Swimming cut spots for swimmers, the organization also expanded educational opportunities for coaches at a cost of $100 per individual coach, or $200 for a team of up to four.
“The home coach track will provide a special opportunity for coaches to learn, connect, and network with others across USA Swimming,” said Mariejo Truex, senior director of Team Services, Coach, and Athlete Development for USA Swimming. “To provide even more opportunities for coaches across the country, we will offer limited openings for a coach clinic at each location. This two-day clinic will accompany the home coach track to allow coaches to interact with one another and learn in an interactive clinic format.”
The eligible age groups are 12-13 girls and 13-14 boys, with the top swimmers in each Olympic event punching their ticket to the Zone Select Camps. Those who have represented the United States internationally, even at junior events, are ineligible for selection (excluding open water).
This year’s National Select Camp roster was produced by 87 different clubs and 37 Local Swimming Committees (LSCs). Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP), Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC), and SwimMAC Carolina are the most represented with four swimmers apiece who qualified.
2024 USA Swimming Zone Select Camp Roster
Eastern Zone
- Alexander Jungbluth / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
- Andrew Vanas / Nation’s Capital Swim Club
- Caroline Whitney / Suburban Seahawks Club
- Cinco Perez / Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
- Cole Nelson / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
- Delaney O’Toole Team / Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
- Ginger Strickland / Nation’s Capital Swim Club
- Grace Browne Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA
- Griffin Oehler / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
- Hadyn Terrell / Virginia Gators
- Jack Cunningham Wilton / Y Wahoos Swim Club
- Jack Dawson Rockville / Montgomery Swim Club
- Jackson Edwards / Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
- Jane Kavanagh / Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
- Jonathan Feole-Haughey / AnglerFish Aquatics
- Jonathan Packard / Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Tm
- Josh Farnsworth / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
- Kim Tran / Metro Area Life Time
- Lane Francis / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
- Lexie Bishop / All Star Aquatics
- Luc Dionne / Nation’s Capital Swim Club
- Madeline Ryan / North Baltimore Aquatic Club
- Nicholas Liberty / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
- Quinn Caputo / Nation’s Capital Swim Club
- Sasha Karafin / Long Island Aquatic Club
- Una Diaz / Long Island Aquatic Club
- Vicky Sluk / Lakeland Hills YMCA
- Vivienne Zangaro / Long Island Aquatic Club
Southern Zone
- Allison Kelly / Jupiter Dragons Swim Team
- Annie Shall / SwimMAC Carolina
- Ariel Kong / SwimMAC Carolina
- Claire Ciemania / Club Mountaineer Aquatics
- Connor Christopherson / SwimAtlanta
- David Sammons / SwimMAC Carolina
- Davis Jackson / TAC Titans
- Drew Sito / New Wave Swim Team
- Elisabeth Chiu / Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
- Ellie Stanley / Tennessee Aquatics
- Ethan Bathala / Bolles School Sharks
- Evan Pan-Wang / Metroplex Aquatics
- Gavin Halusic / Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club
- Gus Castilho / Hurricane Swim Club
- Ian Call Memphis / Thunder Aquatic Club
- Jackson Hartzler / Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
- Jackson Irwin / Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team
- Juan Vallmitjana / South Florida Aquatic Club
- Karina Plaza / SwimMAC Carolina
- Kaylee Dietrich / TAC Titans
- Kennedi Southern / Lakeside Aquatic Club
- Madalyn Petty Tyler / Rose Aquatic Club
- Mia Jones / Kentucky Aquatics
- Mia Pistanek / TAC Titans
- Micah Tennison / Swim Streamline at Northampton
- Tessa Broedell / North Palm Beach Swim Club
- Veronica Metz / Wahoo’s of Wellington
- Wilson York / Lakeside Swim Team
Western Zone
- Adalyn Lee / Brea Aquatics
- Adelyn Burns / Phoenix Swim Club
- Allen Gyang / Sandpipers Of Nevada
- Aulia Leauanae / Utah Valley Aquatics, Inc
- Ava Collins / DART Swimming
- Benson Her / La Mirada Armada
- Brandon Lin / Swim Kauai Aquatics
- Cade Vieler / Tri Valley Aquatics
- Derek Ho Rancho / San Dieguito
- Erin Griffis / Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
- Haylee Pramono / Aquazot Swim Club
- Isaac Carsel / DART Swimming
- Jack Wroblewski / Lake Oswego Swim Club
- Kate McKinnon / Aquawolves Swimming
- Lizzy Johnson / DART Swimming
- Luca Ignatescu / Tualatin Hills Swim Club
- Luke McIntosh / Tampa Bay Aquatics
- Mark Cecco / Charger Aquatics
- Marley Spray / Gold Medal Swim Club
- Natalie Umpornpuckdi / La Mirada Armada
- Nicholas Bagri / Royal Swim Team
- Peter Vu / Irvine Novaquatics
- Shareef Elaydi / Santa Clara Swim Club
- Sophia Gray / Orange Regional Competitive Aquatics
- Stella Canoles / Orinda Aquatics
- Sylvan Schoenheit / Lake Oswego Swim Club
- Vivian Taylor / Mission Viejo Nadadores
- Zayda Miehl / Corvallis Aquatic Team
Central Zone
- Benjamin Luginski / OLY Swimming
- Braden Meurer / Fox Valley Swim Team
- Brady Campbell / Mason Manta Rays
- Brooke Nagy / Central Ohio Aquatics
- Clare Herfel / Northern KY Clippers Swimming
- Eddy Zhu / Carmel Swim Club
- Feagin Kaminski / Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
- Kale Chow / Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
- Kiera Powers / Upper Arlington Swim Club
- Madi King / Lake Forest Swim Club
- Maggie Dickinson / Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
- Matthew Karasek / Palatine Park Dist Swim Team
- Max Garbacz / Madison Aquatic Club
- Nash King / Cincinnati Marlins
- Neva Sanders / St Croix Swim Club
- Paige Burkey / Greater Toledo Aquatic Club
- Paige Kowal / Academy Bullets Swim Club
- Rocco Tajc / Boilermaker Aquatics
- Ryan Wanner / Waukesha Express Swim Team
- Sarah Leiger / Club Wolverine
- Siggy Nymo /Aquajets Swim Team
- Sophia Floyd / Carmel Swim Club
- Tallulah Beg / Club Wolverine
- Thea Bike / St Charles Swim Team
- Thomas McMillan / St Charles Swim Team
- Trent Allen / Carmel Swim Club
- Velizar Filipov / FMC Aquatic
- Wesley Mooney / Des Moines Swimming Federation