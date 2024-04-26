USA Swimming Reveals Roster of 112 Swimmers Selected for Two Zone Select Camps This Summer

USA Swimming announced a roster of 112 young swimmers picked to attend the 2024 Zone Select Camps this summer, including national age group (NAG) record holders such as Shareef Elaydi and David Sammons.

Traditionally, USA Swimming has hosted four Zone Select Camps, each with 56 swimmers for a total of 224 slots available. But this year, the national governing body changed its selection criteria after the qualifying period ended last August, slashing the number of opportunities in half and citing June’s Olympic Trials as a reason for consolidating four camps into two combined events. USA Swimming’s website now includes a disclaimer that reads, “Selection criteria is subject to change until the time of selection.”

The Western and Central Zone Select Camp will take place at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center from May 30 through June 2. The Eastern and Southern Zone Select Camp will follow from June 6-9 at NC State. They consist of four in-water workouts along with various classroom sessions.

Although USA Swimming cut spots for swimmers, the organization also expanded educational opportunities for coaches at a cost of $100 per individual coach, or $200 for a team of up to four.

“The home coach track will provide a special opportunity for coaches to learn, connect, and network with others across USA Swimming,” said Mariejo Truex, senior director of Team Services, Coach, and Athlete Development for USA Swimming. “To provide even more opportunities for coaches across the country, we will offer limited openings for a coach clinic at each location. This two-day clinic will accompany the home coach track to allow coaches to interact with one another and learn in an interactive clinic format.”

The eligible age groups are 12-13 girls and 13-14 boys, with the top swimmers in each Olympic event punching their ticket to the Zone Select Camps. Those who have represented the United States internationally, even at junior events, are ineligible for selection (excluding open water).

This year’s National Select Camp roster was produced by 87 different clubs and 37 Local Swimming Committees (LSCs). Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP), Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC), and SwimMAC Carolina are the most represented with four swimmers apiece who qualified.

2024 USA Swimming Zone Select Camp Roster

Eastern Zone

Alexander Jungbluth / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club

Andrew Vanas / Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Caroline Whitney / Suburban Seahawks Club

Cinco Perez / Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics

Cole Nelson / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc

Delaney O’Toole Team / Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics

Ginger Strickland / Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Grace Browne Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA

Griffin Oehler / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club

Hadyn Terrell / Virginia Gators

Jack Cunningham Wilton / Y Wahoos Swim Club

Jack Dawson Rockville / Montgomery Swim Club

Jackson Edwards / Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics

Jane Kavanagh / Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA

Jonathan Feole-Haughey / AnglerFish Aquatics

Jonathan Packard / Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Tm

Josh Farnsworth / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc

Kim Tran / Metro Area Life Time

Lane Francis / NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc

Lexie Bishop / All Star Aquatics

Luc Dionne / Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Madeline Ryan / North Baltimore Aquatic Club

Nicholas Liberty / Rockville Montgomery Swim Club

Quinn Caputo / Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Sasha Karafin / Long Island Aquatic Club

Una Diaz / Long Island Aquatic Club

Vicky Sluk / Lakeland Hills YMCA

Vivienne Zangaro / Long Island Aquatic Club

Southern Zone

Allison Kelly / Jupiter Dragons Swim Team

Annie Shall / SwimMAC Carolina

Ariel Kong / SwimMAC Carolina

Claire Ciemania / Club Mountaineer Aquatics

Connor Christopherson / SwimAtlanta

David Sammons / SwimMAC Carolina

Davis Jackson / TAC Titans

Drew Sito / New Wave Swim Team

Elisabeth Chiu / Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence

Ellie Stanley / Tennessee Aquatics

Ethan Bathala / Bolles School Sharks

Evan Pan-Wang / Metroplex Aquatics

Gavin Halusic / Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club

Gus Castilho / Hurricane Swim Club

Ian Call Memphis / Thunder Aquatic Club

Jackson Hartzler / Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club

Jackson Irwin / Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team

Juan Vallmitjana / South Florida Aquatic Club

Karina Plaza / SwimMAC Carolina

Kaylee Dietrich / TAC Titans

Kennedi Southern / Lakeside Aquatic Club

Madalyn Petty Tyler / Rose Aquatic Club

Mia Jones / Kentucky Aquatics

Mia Pistanek / TAC Titans

Micah Tennison / Swim Streamline at Northampton

Tessa Broedell / North Palm Beach Swim Club

Veronica Metz / Wahoo’s of Wellington

Wilson York / Lakeside Swim Team

Western Zone

Adalyn Lee / Brea Aquatics

Adelyn Burns / Phoenix Swim Club

Allen Gyang / Sandpipers Of Nevada

Aulia Leauanae / Utah Valley Aquatics, Inc

Ava Collins / DART Swimming

Benson Her / La Mirada Armada

Brandon Lin / Swim Kauai Aquatics

Cade Vieler / Tri Valley Aquatics

Derek Ho Rancho / San Dieguito

Erin Griffis / Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics

Haylee Pramono / Aquazot Swim Club

Isaac Carsel / DART Swimming

Jack Wroblewski / Lake Oswego Swim Club

Kate McKinnon / Aquawolves Swimming

Lizzy Johnson / DART Swimming

Luca Ignatescu / Tualatin Hills Swim Club

Luke McIntosh / Tampa Bay Aquatics

Mark Cecco / Charger Aquatics

Marley Spray / Gold Medal Swim Club

Natalie Umpornpuckdi / La Mirada Armada

Nicholas Bagri / Royal Swim Team

Peter Vu / Irvine Novaquatics

Shareef Elaydi / Santa Clara Swim Club

Sophia Gray / Orange Regional Competitive Aquatics

Stella Canoles / Orinda Aquatics

Sylvan Schoenheit / Lake Oswego Swim Club

Vivian Taylor / Mission Viejo Nadadores

Zayda Miehl / Corvallis Aquatic Team

Central Zone