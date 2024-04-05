USA Swimming Slashes Zone Camp Opportunities for Rising Talents

USA Swimming is consolidating its four Zone Select Camps into two this year, reducing the total number of slots for swimmers from 224 to 112 while eliminating IMX scoring as a way to qualify without warning.

Aiken-Augusta Swim League head coach Greg Gillette said he spent last summer chasing a qualifying IMX score with one of his athletes, who should have qualified for the Southern Zone Select Camp after accumulating enough power points in the LCM 400 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM.

Traditionally, the top seven IMX-scoring U.S. citizens for each age and gender (12-13 girls and 13-14 boys) within each zone qualified along with the next-fastest available swimmer in each Olympic event for a total of 56 participants per zone. Junior National Teamers are ineligible for the camps, which consist of both in-water practices and classroom sessions.

But the new qualifying procedure awards spots only to the top swimmers in each of the 14 Olympic events for a total of 28 swimmers per zone — cutting the total roster size in half. Consequently, there will be less chances for 12-year-old girls and 13-year-boys without dedicated spots per age on the younger side of the spectrum.

Gillette was irked most by the fact that USA Swimming failed to communicate its change in selection criteria until months after the qualifying period ended last August. Not only was his swimmer robbed of a spot, but her event lineup at the season-ending championship meet was also impacted. Gillette reached out to Southern Zone senior advisor Terry Jones for clarification on the matter.

“The camp selection process did change, and it wasn’t communicated to clubs or coaches in a timely manner,” Jones responded in an email to Gillette. “I would like to apologize for this miscommunication and how that effected [sic] your decision making and the impact on your athlete.”

Jones cited June’s Olympic Trials as a reason for combining the camps this year. USA Swimming’s new selection criteria adds that the organization’s data team “researched athlete progression through the camp system over the last ten years to assist in decision-making,” but it did not share specific findings from that research.

The Central and Western Zone Select Camps will be held at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs from May 30-June 2 while the Southern and Eastern Zone Select Camps will take place at NC State from June 6-9. Olympic Trials will run from June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“When looking at the schedule for 2024 in an Olympic year, it was decided to streamline the Zone Select Camps down to 2 combined camps (Central / Western & Southern / Eastern),” Jones wrote. “With Trials being moved up earlier and so much that goes into preparing for trials, the Zone decision was made.”

Jones attempted to remedy the situation by offering Gillette’s would-be IMX qualifier some USA Swimming Gear and Swag along with a letter of apology.

However, the issue remains that Gillette says he no longer can justify the cost of USA Swimming membership for his pre-competitive swimmers, especially with the dwindling number of sanctioned meets that make sense for his swimmers to attend. He says he’ll be switching most of his 300-plus member club to AAU next season instead, joining a group — mostly from the South — who made the change last year to save time and money. With 180 kids making the move, that adds up to more than $12,000 in losses for USA Swimming membership dues.