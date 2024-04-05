2024 Australian Age Championships: Key Rising Stars To Watch

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 8th – Sunday, April 14th
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Australian Age Championships begin on Monday, April 8th with the week-long event featuring some of the nation’s brightest upcoming talent.
Swimmers will be vying not only for titles but also for potential selection on the Dolphins’ squad for the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Athletes can clock times within the following standards at either this competition or the Australian National Championships which are on the calendar for April 17th-April 20th.
Key Racers to Watch
- Jaclyn Barclay – 17-year-old Barclay is one of St. Peters Western’s newest weapons. At the 2023 World Junior Championships, Barclay bagged 50m back bronze and topped the 200m back podium in addition to earning 2 relay medals. The teen earned silver in the women’s 200m backstroke at this year’s World Championships, posting a monster personal best of 2:07.03. She also helped Australia snag medals as a prelims swimmer across the women’s 4x100m free relay (silver), 4x200m free relay (bronze) and 4x100m medley relay (gold) in Doha.
- Olivia Wunsch – Wunsch produced gold in both the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events at last year’s World Junior Championships. The Carlile athlete cleaned up at the 2023 Age Championships, collecting 5 national titles while qualifying for her 3rd Australian Junior Team.
- Milla Jansen – Jansen represents another powerhouse athlete from the World Junior Championships. She snagged silver in the 100m free behind Wunsch, 1 of 4 medals for the 17-year-old.
- Joshua Conias – At the Great Public Schools Association of Queensland (GPS) Swimming Championships last month, 16-year-old Conias of Somerville House Aquatics pumped out a time 22.79 in the 50m free and 51.52 in the 100m free. Conias trains under coach Tim Lane with 2023 World Championships gold medalist Cameron McEvoy who recently earned silver in the 50m free in Doha.
Also interesting to note a few that are skipping this meet in favour of Nationals a week later.