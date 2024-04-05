2024 Australian Age Championships: Key Rising Stars To Watch

2024 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, April 8th – Sunday, April 14th

Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

The 2024 Australian Age Championships begin on Monday, April 8th with the week-long event featuring some of the nation’s brightest upcoming talent.

Swimmers will be vying not only for titles but also for potential selection on the Dolphins’ squad for the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Athletes can clock times within the following standards at either this competition or the Australian National Championships which are on the calendar for April 17th-April 20th.

Key Racers to Watch