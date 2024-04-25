USA Swimming Unveils Roster Of 55 Athletes For 2024 National Diversity Select Camp

USA Swimming’s annual National Diversity Select Camp will take place from June 13th through the 16th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The roster will feature 55 age group swimmers from around the United States, which is 3 more than the 2023 roster of 52. The experience is said to include pool training, motivational and educational sessions, and team-building activities.
The primary purpose of the camp is to “instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming.” Some past participants include Olympic medalists Simone Manuel, Torri Huske, Jay Litherland, and Natalie Hinds.
The roster is selected from submitted applications, and athletes are required to have clocked a minimum of one National Diversity Select Camp time standard to be considered. Those standards are the AAAA National Motivational Times for the 13-14 age group.
All athletes are between the ages of 14 through 16 and selection is based strictly on times performed at USA Swimming approved competitions. All individuals on the roster will receive complimentary lodging, meals, airfare, and ground transportation.
USA Swimming says the goal of the camp is to:
- Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming
- Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport
- Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming
- Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate
The camp will notably overlap with the U.S. Olympic Trials meet, which is slated for June 15th through the 23rd in the very same city. It’s no coincidence though, as all campers will make a trip to the first night of Olympic Trials on the 15th.
You can read more details about the camp here.
2024 NATIONAL DIVERSITY SELECT CAMP ROSTER
- Aaish Dangol, Albany Armada Aquatics
- Abigail Lee, Rose Bowl Aquatics
- Aiden Yeo, Pleasanton Seahawks
- Alex Gonzalez, FAST Falcons
- Alexa Simmons, Nitro Swimming
- Alexa Briseno, New Albany Aquatics Club
- Alexander Goodman, Jersey Wahoos
- Amir Ali, Aquazot Swim Club
- Andreas Da Silva, Wahoo’s of Wellington
- Ariana Aldeguer, Occoquan Swimming
- Avery Heron, North Baltimore Aquatic Club
- Azana Karim, Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
- Ben Liang, Nitro Swimming
- Boburkhan Jakhangirov, Nitro Swimming
- Brian Raghunathan, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
- Bryce Gold, Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club
- Carter Wright, Bolles School Sharks
- Charles Cancelmo, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
- Lucy Velte, Ad Astra Area Aquatics
- Da’Jah German, Swim Fort Lauderdale
- Darielle Riddle, South Shore Sails
- Eleanor Wang, Bellevue Club Swim Team
- Elise Nguyen, Nitro Swimming
- Emelia Coffey, B.R. Ryall Swim Team
- Erika Opdyke, FAST Falcons
- Gavin Tran, Hershey Aquatic Club
- Isabella Zhang, Los Angeles Swim Club
- Isabella Riva, Saint Petersburg Aquatics
- Jacob Clark, North Carolina Aquatic Club
- Jaden Lee, Streamline Aquatics Club
- Joshua Lopez, Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
- Joyce Liu, Suburban Seahawks Club
- Justin Shi, Dragon Swim Team
- Kaleb James, Marlins of Raleigh
- Kathy Nie, Sawtooth Aquatic Club
- Kayla Thompson, Swim Torrance
- Kessa LaBarre, B.R Ryall Swim Team
- Kyle Li, Dragon Swim Team
- London Hughes, South Bay Aquatics
- Lucas Knapp, Bolles School Sharks
- Lucy Glynn, Boulder Swimming
- Madison Winardi, Mecklenburg Swim Association
- Nolan Weijland, SOCAL Aquatics
- Oliver Shao, Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
- Otis Tsai, Rose Bowl Aquatics
- Owen Lin, East Carolina Aquatics
- Serene Jourdy, Westchester Aquatic Club
- Sofia Torres, Westchester Aquatic Club
- Sophie Pham, Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
- Spencer Belbot, North Baltimore Aquatic Club
- Sunny Kang, Westchester Aquatic Club
- Syunta Lee, West Coast Aquatics
- Taylor Thongintra, Aquazot Swim Club
- Viona Sunjaya, Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
- Yi Zheng, Carmel Swim Club