USA Swimming Unveils Roster Of 55 Athletes For 2024 National Diversity Select Camp

USA Swimming’s annual National Diversity Select Camp will take place from June 13th through the 16th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The roster will feature 55 age group swimmers from around the United States, which is 3 more than the 2023 roster of 52. The experience is said to include pool training, motivational and educational sessions, and team-building activities.

The primary purpose of the camp is to “instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming.” Some past participants include Olympic medalists Simone Manuel, Torri Huske, Jay Litherland, and Natalie Hinds.

The roster is selected from submitted applications, and athletes are required to have clocked a minimum of one National Diversity Select Camp time standard to be considered. Those standards are the AAAA National Motivational Times for the 13-14 age group.

All athletes are between the ages of 14 through 16 and selection is based strictly on times performed at USA Swimming approved competitions. All individuals on the roster will receive complimentary lodging, meals, airfare, and ground transportation.

USA Swimming says the goal of the camp is to:

Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming

Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport

Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming

Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate

The camp will notably overlap with the U.S. Olympic Trials meet, which is slated for June 15th through the 23rd in the very same city. It’s no coincidence though, as all campers will make a trip to the first night of Olympic Trials on the 15th.

You can read more details about the camp here.

2024 NATIONAL DIVERSITY SELECT CAMP ROSTER