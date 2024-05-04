2-Sport Athlete Riley Taylor Commits to Western Colorado for Swimming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile athlete Riley Taylor from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, has committed to swim and study at Western Colorado University beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Taylor is a senior at Lake City High School where she competes on the varsity swimming and track & field teams. Outside the high school season, she trains with the Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team. This past year, she served as captain for both her club team and her high school team.

Taylor had a stellar prep career, earning individual runner-up finishes 4 times –in the 100 back (58.39 and 58.74) and 200 IM (2:09.58 and 2:12.68)– and helping Lake City win back-to-back-to-back state team titles in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 58.39

200 back – 2:06.91

100 fly – 59.17

200 fly – 2:09.16

200 IM – 2:09.58

400 IM – 4:38.30

Western Colorado University is a Division II program located in Gunnison, Colorado. The Mountaineers compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and placed 5th out of 9 teams at the 2024 conference meet. Taylor expects to swim the 200 fly, 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM in college. Her current times would have made the A finals of the 200 fly and 400 IM and the B finals of the 200 back and 200 IM at RMACs. While she still has some time to drop to score at NCAAs, Taylor would have ranked as the ‘Neers top swimmer in the 200/400 IM and 200 fly this past season and she would have been #2 in the 200 back.

Her family told SwimSwam that “with the rigorous training at altitude, we may see her improve nicely to help the Mountaineers move up in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Riley is looking forward to tackling the IM and getting back to form in these events as they push her in each stroke.”

Taylor has been a member of the National Honors Society for the past three years and is being accepted into the Honors Program at WCU. She will be receiving both an athletic and academic scholarship in Gunnison. She will join the Mountaineers’ class of 2028 with Demi Blaylock, Maggie Dean, Jaylen Lembas, Joanna Swiderska, Adessa Talbot, Amayah Warren, Grace Whisenand, and Maddi Zach.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.