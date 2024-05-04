Zionsville’s Annabel Hermacinski Commits to WashU St. Louis for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annabel Hermacinski, a senior at Zionsville Community High School in Zionsville, Indiana, will swim and study at Washington University in St. Louis beginning next fall. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at WashU to continue my academic and athletic career!! thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me always. and a special thank you to Coach Brad for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO BEARS 🐻❤️💚🐻”

Hermacinski specializes in butterfly and freestyle. She competes for her high school team and for Zionsville Swim Club. At the 2024 Indiana High School State Championships, she contributed to Zionsville’s 4th-place team finish by swimming the fly leg (26.56) on the 6th-place medley relay and the third leg (24.24) of the 4th-place 200 free relay.

Hermacinski competed at Indy Sectionals in March, kicking off the 2024 long course season with the 50/100 free and 100/200 fly. Her best short course times date from the 2023 high school season, when she went 54.88 in the 100 free, 57.81 in the 100 fly, and 2:11.00 in the 200 IM at the West Lafayette sectional meet, and 2:06.00 in the 200 fly a month later at the Indiana LSC Senior State Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 2:06.00

100 fly – 57.81

50 free – 25.63

100 free – 54.88

200 free – 1:57.53

200 IM – 2:11.00

400 IM – 4:42.68

Hermacinski will join the Bears with fellow class of 2028 commits Anisa Basler, Becca Hackel, Elizabeth Oyler, Lindsay Alisbah, and Rachi Kravtsov. She would have been WashU’s top scorer in the A final of the 200 fly, and she would have made the C final of the 100 fly, at the 2024 UAA conference championships.

