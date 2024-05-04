Grousset Gets Edge Over Manaudou In 100 Free Open Des Gones Final

2024 OPEN DES GONES

Friday, May 3rd – Sunday, May 5th

Piscine de Lyon Vaise, Lyon, France

LCM (5om)

33-year-old Olympic champion Florent Manaudou already staked his claim on the men’s 50m free at the 2024 Open des Gones but tonight he raced in the final of the 100m sprint.

As we reported, Manaudou fired off a time of 21.71 to take the top seed in the splash n’ dash, whose final is on the agenda for tomorrow, Sunday, May 5th.

In the meantime, the freestyle ace took on the 100m final this evening, settling for silver in a final time of 49.11.

Taking the top spot was 25-year-old Maxime Grousset who got to the wall in a mark of 48.72. That’s within striking distance of his season-best result of 48.39 notched for gold at the Giant Series this past March.

This Open des Gones is a stepping stone ahead of the French Elite Championships which are scheduled for June 16th – June 21st as the final opportunity for the nation’s athletes to earn berths for this summer’s Olympic Games.

We’ll report on the men’s 50m free final tomorrow.