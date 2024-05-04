Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Grousset Gets Edge Over Manaudou In 100 Free Open Des Gones Final

2024 OPEN DES GONES

33-year-old Olympic champion Florent Manaudou already staked his claim on the men’s 50m free at the 2024 Open des Gones but tonight he raced in the final of the 100m sprint.

As we reported, Manaudou fired off a time of 21.71 to take the top seed in the splash n’ dash, whose final is on the agenda for tomorrow, Sunday, May 5th.

In the meantime, the freestyle ace took on the 100m final this evening, settling for silver in a final time of 49.11.

Taking the top spot was 25-year-old Maxime Grousset who got to the wall in a mark of 48.72. That’s within striking distance of his season-best result of 48.39 notched for gold at the Giant Series this past March.

This Open des Gones is a stepping stone ahead of the French Elite Championships which are scheduled for June 16th – June 21st as the final opportunity for the nation’s athletes to earn berths for this summer’s Olympic Games.

We’ll report on the men’s 50m free final tomorrow.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!