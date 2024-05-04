Manaudou Checks In With Season-Best 21.71 Heats Swim In Lyon

2024 OPEN DES GONES

Friday, May 3rd – Sunday, May 5th

Piscine de Lyon Vaise, Lyon, France

LCM (5om)

Meet Central

Live Results

Day one of the 2024 Open des Gones kicked off from Lyon with the 3-day meet representing at tune-up opportunity for French athletes ahead of next month’s Olympic Trials.

Taking full advantage of his chance to dive in, 33-year-old Florent Manaudou raced in the men’s 50m freestyle where he staked his claim on gold during the heats.

Multi-Olympic medalist Manaudou fired off a time of 21.71 to handily lead the field, registering the sole time under the 22-second barrier.

Thomas Piron earned the 2nd seed in 22.50 while Matteo Robba rounded out the top 3 finishers in 22.85.

Manaudou’s result checks in as his best time of 2024, beating the 21.95 logged at this year’s Giant Series in March. He now ties American Michael Andrew to rank 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Free Cameron AUS

MCEVOY 2 Benjamin

PROUD GBR 21.25 3 Vladyslav

BUKHOV UKR 21.38 4 Gabe

CASTANO MEX 21.67 4 Bjoern

SEELIGER SWE 21.67 6 Ryan

HELD USA 21.68 7 Dylan

Carter TTO 21.69 8 Kristian

GKOLOMEEV GRE 21.70 9 Michael

ANDREW USA 21.71 10 Yuchan

JI KOR 21.72 View Top 32»

The final of this splash n’ dash is on the agenda for Sunday, May 5th while Manaudou is also entered in the 100m free which has its heats during tomorrow morning’s session.