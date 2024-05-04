Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Manaudou Checks In With Season-Best 21.71 Heats Swim In Lyon

2024 OPEN DES GONES

Day one of the 2024 Open des Gones kicked off from Lyon with the 3-day meet representing at tune-up opportunity for French athletes ahead of next month’s Olympic Trials.

Taking full advantage of his chance to dive in, 33-year-old Florent Manaudou raced in the men’s 50m freestyle where he staked his claim on gold during the heats.

Multi-Olympic medalist Manaudou fired off a time of 21.71 to handily lead the field, registering the sole time under the 22-second barrier.

Thomas Piron earned the 2nd seed in 22.50 while Matteo Robba rounded out the top 3 finishers in 22.85.

Manaudou’s result checks in as his best time of 2024, beating the 21.95 logged at this year’s Giant Series in March. He now ties American Michael Andrew to rank 9th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Free

CameronAUS
MCEVOY
02/16
21.13
2Benjamin
PROUD 		GBR21.2504/06
3Vladyslav
BUKHOV 		UKR21.3802/16
4Gabe
CASTANO 		MEX21.6704/13
4 Bjoern
SEELIGER		SWE21.6702/16
6Ryan
HELD		USA21.6804/13
7Dylan
Carter		TTO21.6912/15
8 Kristian
GKOLOMEEV		GRE21.7002/16
9Michael
ANDREW 		USA21.7102/17
10Yuchan
JI 		KOR21.7209/25
The final of this splash n’ dash is on the agenda for Sunday, May 5th while Manaudou is also entered in the 100m free which has its heats during tomorrow morning’s session.

1
RealCrocker5040
5 seconds ago

Although his medal chances in Paris look slim his consistency is remarkable

