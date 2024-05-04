NCAA Qualifier Tommy Palmer Transferring From Arizona to Arizona State

2024 individual NCAA qualifier Tommy Palmer will travel across the state of Arizona as he will transfer from the University of Arizona to Arizona State University.

Palmer just finished up his sophomore season with Arizona and has two year of eligibility left. As a freshman, Palmer went to NCAAs as a relay-only swimmer and swam on Arizona’s 12th place 200 free relay with an 18.95 flying start split.

Palmer was one of three Arizona men to earn an invite this past season as he earned his invite in the 50 free. He ultimately finished 28th in the 50 free (19.28), 41st in the 100 fly (46.64), and 53rd in the 100 free (42.72). His 100 free was a personal best time.

In addition to swimming individually, he also swam on three relays. He split a 19.21 50 free lead-off on the 200 free relay (21st), 18.45 50 free flying start on the 200 medley relay (16th), and a 42.03 100 free flying start on the 400 free relay (19th).

Palmer’s flat-start best times include:

50 free: 19.08

100 free: 42.72

100 fly: 45.81

Upon his arrival to Arizona State, Palmer helps replace the depth of the team’s sprint freestyle group. As seen in the second slide on the team’s Instagram post, Palmer is #3 on the team’s depth chart with who is on the team this upcoming season.

Palmer’s split of a 18.45 flying start at 2024 NCAAs fits right into the team’s 200 free relay from this past season. Notably, the team graduates Cam Peel who spent his 5th year with the Sun Devils. Peel split a 18.56 flying start so Palmer helps fill that gap. As of now, the team returns the other three legs on that relay with Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow.

The team will enter its first season under Herbie Behm this year and are coming off a program-first NCAA title. Palmer is the first announced transfer into the men’s team while the women’s team is at four so far.