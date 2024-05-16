Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Freestyle Since Comeback With 48.30

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 48.34

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Time: 49.99

Top 10:

Caeleb Dressel (GSC) — 48.30 *U.S Trials Qualifying Time* Jorge Iga (PRVT) — 48.57 Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 49.19 *U.S Trials Qualifying Time* Julian Smith (FLOR) — 49.55 *U.S Trials Qualifying Time* Tomas Koski (ABSC) — 49.59 *U.S Trials Qualifying Time* Reese Branzell (ABSC) — 49.62 *U.S Trials Qualifying Time* Alfonso Mestre (UN) — 50.03 Lamar Taylor (BAH) — 50.19 David Greeley (VS) — 50.41 Micah Chambers (TNAQ) — 1:05.35

Caeleb Dressel swam to a win on night 2 of the Atlanta Classic touching in a 48.30 in the men’s 100 freestyle. That was his fastest swim in the event since taking eight months away from the sport.

Dressel withdrew in the middle of the 2022 World Championships due to medical reasons and did not compete in the 100 butterfly there. He then spent eight months away from the sport before returning to the pool. After almost a year away from competition, Dressel returned in May 2023, just over a month before the US Summer Nationals.

After swimming a 49.42 in prelims at Summer Nationals in the 100 free to finish 19th, he was faster with a 48.85 in the event at the US Open in December. He then swam a 48.57 at the Pro Series stop in Westmont in March and was faster in San Antonio in April with a 48.40. Now, he swam even faster with a 48.30.

Dressel’s swim from tonight makes him the 5th fastest American in the event this season. His best time in the event stands at a 46.96 from the 2019 World Championships which still stands as the American Record.

Dressel also has progressed in the 100 butterfly going from a 51.66 at 2023 Summer Nationals to a 50.84 in San Antonio. His improvement bodes well for US Olympic Trials that begin on June 15th.