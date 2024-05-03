Italian Butterflyer Matteo Palmisani (2025) Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matteo Palmisani, who hails from Malgrate, Italy, but is currently a junior at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of California, Berkeley! I’m grateful for the support of my family, coaches, and amazing teammates. I want to thank the UC Berkeley coaching staff for this incredible opportunity! Go Bears!🐻”

In Italy, Palmisani swims for the club team In Sport Rane Rosse. In Texas, he has been attached to Lakeside Aquatic Club since last summer.

At the 2024 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, Palmisani contributed to Southlake Carroll’s runner-up team finish with a 3rd in the 100 fly (48.02) and an 8th in the 200 free (1:40.33). He earned SCY best times in the 100 free (45.24) leading off the 400 free relay, the 200 free (1:38.42 in prelims), and the 100 fly (48.02).

He swam at Winter Juniors West last December, going 1:39.41 in the 200 free for a then-best time leading off the LAC relay, 48.28 in the 100 fly final (15th), and 1:45.93 in prelims of the 200 fly (he placed 4th in the final with 1:46.50).

Palmisani was in Riccione last month for Italian Olympic Trials. There, he went best times of 54.26 in the 100 fly and 1:59.68 in the 200 fly (cracking 2 minutes for the first time). He took home the bronze medal in the youth final of the 100 fly and was 4th in the men’s open final of the 200 fly.

In less than a year of short-course yards swimming, Palmisani has amassed the following times:

200 fly – 1:45.93

100 fly – 48.02

200 free – 1:38.42

100 free – 45.24

Cal is putting together a strong class of 2029, with verbal commitments from Norvin Clontz (#7), Ryan Erisman (#11), Caiden Bowers (#15), Kenneth Barnicle (#20), Ian Platts-Mills (best of the rest), Julien Rousseau (honorable mention), Andrew Shackell, and Dar Lavrenko, in addition to Palmisani.

