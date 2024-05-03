Katie Grimes Wins Third Straight U.S. Open Water National Title In Women’s 10km

2024 U.S. Open Water National Championships
- May 3-5, 2024
- Sarasota, Florida
- Nathan Benderson Park
- Open Water
- Full 10km Results (PDF)
Katie Grimes continued her reign as the best female open water swimmer in the United States, winning the national title in the women’s 10km for the third straight year.
Grimes and Sandpipers of Nevada teammate Claire Weinstein established an early lead, and Grimes pulled ahead on the second-to-last lap before finishing first in a time of 1:58:18.
Weinstein was the runner-up, four seconds back in 1:58:22, while Mariah Denigan rounded out the podium in 1:58:38.
No one else in the field was under two hours. Japan’s Ichika Kajimoto was 4th, edging out Ashley Wall (nee Twichell).
Women’s 10km Results
- Katie Grimes (Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:58:18
- Claire Weinstein (Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:58:22
- Mariah Denigan (Indiana University), 1:58:38
- Ichika Kajimoto (Japna), 2:00:34
- Ashley Wall (TAC Titans), 2:00:36
- Brooke Travis (NC State University), 2:01:12
- Anna Auld (University of Florida), 2:03:45
- Ella Dyson (Rice Aquatics), 2:03:51
- Sianna Savarda (Sandpipers of Nevada), 2:03:53
- Claire Stuhlmacher (NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Inc.), 2:04:16
Olympic qualifying opportunities aren’t on the line for the Americans in Sarasota, but there are U.S. National and Junior National Open Water Team slots up for grabs, along with selection for the 2024 Open Water World Junior Championships.
Grimes, 18, became the first American athlete in any sport to qualify for the Paris Olympics last summer when she won bronze in the women’s 10km at the 2023 World Championships. Two weeks later, she won silver in the women’s 400 IM during the pool competition in Fukuoka.
Grimes also competed in the 10km at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, placing 15th.
Denigan was 8th in the 10km in Fukuoka, and then placed 6th in Doha to solidify her spot at the Paris Olympics.
The men’s 10km also ran on Friday, with Frenchman Axel Reymond placing first and Ivan Puskovitch the top American in second, and the competition will run through the weekend with the Junior National 5km on Saturday and the National 5km and Junior National 7.5km on Sunday.
What a finish in the Men’s 10K!
Kudos to competitors in both races this morning. Live stream with informed commentary and drones made an enjoyable spectator event, i.e. telling us about the cable uw found by some athletes – Grimes – but not others.
Since there is little liklihood of a preview article, I noticed a ‘storyline’ in tomorrow afternoon’s 15-u 5K women’s race, the 13-14 50m NAG record holder is entered.
Two downvotes weird, I enjoyed the stream as well.
She does have trials in the 400 and 400 IM so def has some aerobic level as well.
Congratulations to Katie, Claire, Mariah!
Six weeks to recover for the 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Team Trials.