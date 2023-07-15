Beck Wins 10km World Title, Grimes Becomes 1st American to Qualify for Paris 2024

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing the women’s 10-kilometer world title by just half a second last year in Budapest, Hungary, German open water standout Leonie Beck earned redemption with a 10km victory Saturday morning in Japan to kick off the swimming portion of the 2023 World Championships.

The 26-year-old Beck surged ahead of 17-year-old American Katie Grimes on the last lap and touched in 2:02:34.0, beating Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka by four seconds. Grimes ended up edging defending world champion Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands and reigning Olympic gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil in a photo finish for the final spot on the podium — and the last qualifying berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the process, Grimes became the first American athlete in any sport to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was the youngest member of U.S.’s Tokyo Olympic team two summers ago at just 15 years old. At last year’s World Championships, Grimes placed 5th in the 10km while picking up silver medals in the 1500 freestyle and 400 IM.

Since open water swimming was added to the Olympics in 2008, there has only been one teenage medalist. If Grimes qualifies for Paris 2024 in the pool as well next June, she would be the second american to qualify for both pool and open water events after Jordan Wilimovsky accomplished the feat in 2016 (4th in 1500 free, 5th in 10km).

It will be the second trip to the Olympics for Gubecka (Rio 2016), Grimes (Tokyo 2021), and Beck (Tokyo 2021). The remaining swimmers for the 10km at Paris 2024 will be decided at the 2024 World Championships in Doha next February.

Italy’s Ginevra Taddeuci finished 12.7 seconds behind the pack in 6th place. The 26-year-old is ranked fourth on the World Cup circuit this year.

The men’s 10km takes place on Sunday morning (Saturday night in the U.S.).