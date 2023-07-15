Beck Wins 10km World Title, Grimes Becomes 1st American to Qualify for Paris 2024

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Results
After missing the women’s 10-kilometer world title by just half a second last year in Budapest, Hungary, German open water standout Leonie Beck earned redemption with a 10km victory Saturday morning in Japan to kick off the swimming portion of the 2023 World Championships.
The 26-year-old Beck surged ahead of 17-year-old American Katie Grimes on the last lap and touched in 2:02:34.0, beating Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka by four seconds. Grimes ended up edging defending world champion Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands and reigning Olympic gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil in a photo finish for the final spot on the podium — and the last qualifying berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
In the process, Grimes became the first American athlete in any sport to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was the youngest member of U.S.’s Tokyo Olympic team two summers ago at just 15 years old. At last year’s World Championships, Grimes placed 5th in the 10km while picking up silver medals in the 1500 freestyle and 400 IM.
Since open water swimming was added to the Olympics in 2008, there has only been one teenage medalist. If Grimes qualifies for Paris 2024 in the pool as well next June, she would be the second american to qualify for both pool and open water events after Jordan Wilimovsky accomplished the feat in 2016 (4th in 1500 free, 5th in 10km).
It will be the second trip to the Olympics for Gubecka (Rio 2016), Grimes (Tokyo 2021), and Beck (Tokyo 2021). The remaining swimmers for the 10km at Paris 2024 will be decided at the 2024 World Championships in Doha next February.
Italy’s Ginevra Taddeuci finished 12.7 seconds behind the pack in 6th place. The 26-year-old is ranked fourth on the World Cup circuit this year.
The men’s 10km takes place on Sunday morning (Saturday night in the U.S.).
I can’t believe how slow WA is with the results. Still nothing.
Awesome for Katie! Excited to see what she does in the pool. Didn’t Chloe Sutton make the London Olympics in both the pool and open water?
I felt like it open water in 2008 and the pool in 2012
While Katie Grimes finished third, Mariah Denigan finished eighth. It’s up to the men to hold up their end of the bargain for the mixed 4 x 1500 meter relay open water competition.
YAY KATIE!!!!! For those who didn’t know, she was on a different taper plan than her teammates, possibly contributing to her performances at trials. It’s working out, and it’s great to see her on the podium and olympic team in open water!
If that’s true, that puts a smile on my face with the hops to see her swim a great 400 IM and 1500 in two weeks.
She looked very smooth and relaxed throughout the entire race. Strategy and tactics were near perfect. Stayed near the front for the first half. Took the lead, but very carefully, thereafter for a while. Gubecka seriously dropped the hammer, and took a solid lead. Grimes never panicked. She was about 5th with one lap to go. She stayed in striking distance. Gubecka continued to drop the hammer. Beck made a move from the outside in a different line and separated herself from everyone. Gubecka was solidly in second. Then, with a few minutes to go, Grimes made a big move, using her superior speed to pull up on Cunha and Van Rouwendaal. Her touch at the pad was perfect. She… Read more »
Is even possible to swim open water and be truly tapered for pool swimming
I have no idea how you go between both, but I feel it would have been near impossible to even partially taper for trials 2.5 weeks ago and medal in the 10k today (or maybe just wayyy less of a taper than the other SAND girls). But what do I know lol. Fascinated to see her pool races next week.
Yes, you just have to be starting from a high enough training volume.
What the heck is she doing in a daily basis then. 20 km??
I guess we’ll find out! Personally, it would take me at least 2-3 weeks to recover from am intense 10k race like that.
The open water event schedule for Katie Grimes:
10 km – 14 Jul 2023
5 km – 17 Jul 2023
1.5 km – 19 Jul 2023
That sure looks like a natural taper.
In regard to the women’s 10 kilometer open water competition, Katie Grimes was the only teenager to finish in the top five for the second year in a row.
At one time, Leonie Beck swam the W 1500 FR at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships.
minor correction: gubecka swam in rio