Watch: Katie Grimes Pulls Off Effortless Spin Move During 10km Open Water Race

Who said spin moves were reserved for land-based sports?

During her bronze medal performance in the 10-kilometer open water race on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan, 17-year-old American Katie Grimes effortlessly spun from freestyle to backstroke and then back to freestyle without missing a beat as she peeked at the pack behind her. The most impressive part is the speed she maintains while pulling off the move.

Every fraction of a second ended up being crucial for the versatile Sandpipers of Nevada standout, who just barely out-touched the past two Olympic champions (Sharon van Rouwendaal and Ana Marcela Cunha) by a tenth of a second for the 10km bronze medal after two hours at sea. You can read more about Saturday’s 10km race here.

In the process, Grimes became the first athlete in any sport to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team headed to Paris next summer and the youngest American to compete at two Summer Olympics in 56 years.

“(Today’s result took) a lot of planning and a lot of strategies, and a lot of hard work and dedication,” Grimes said. “I just needed to believe in myself, that’s what it came down to. I will be competing (in the pool events at the) World Championships next week so I am going to focus on recovering and getting ready for that.”

Grimes will take on the women’s 5km on Monday before turning her attention to the 400 IM and 1500 free later this month.

Gen D
8 minutes ago

The fact that a position in a 2-hour race is decided by a mere 0.1 between 3 ppl is insane

Oleg
17 minutes ago

Such smart move!

