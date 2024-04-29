11-Time Paralympic Champion Sophie Pascoe Withdraws From Paris 2024 After Birth of First Child

New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian, Sophie Pascoe, has pulled out of the Paris 2024 Paralympics following the birth of her first child earlier this month.

Pascoe is an 11-time Paralympic gold medalist and the defending champion in the 100 freestyle S9 and 200 IM SM9 from Tokyo in 2021. The four-time Paralympian made her debut as a 15-year-old at the Beijing 2008 edition, bringing home gold medals in the 200 IM SM10, 100 backstroke S10, and 100 breaststroke SB9.

Pascoe, 31, didn’t rule out a return to competitive swimming next year.

“Although I’ll miss the opportunity to represent New Zealand in Paris, this decision comes as a result of recently becoming a new mother and I am wholeheartedly embracing this new chapter in my life,’’ said Pascoe, who is also a five-time Commonwealth Games champion. “Representing New Zealand is an honour and privilege and I remain committed to contributing my experience and knowledge to the New Zealand team in their preparations.

“This is not an announcement of retirement from competitive swimming,” she clarified, “rather I am looking ahead to potential competitions in 2025 and beyond.”

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke expressed his support for Pascoe’s decision to put her family first this summer.

“Whilst not in Paris for the upcoming Summer Paralympic Games, the NZ Paralympic Team will still benefit knowing that they have Paralympian #166 Dame Sophie Pascoe DNZM right behind them, and supporting our Paralympians on from New Zealand,’’ Warnecke said. “It’s such an exciting time for Dame Sophie and her family, and we know she will be helping spread the news about the performances of our Paralympians at Paris 2024 with everyone.”

Two years ago, Pascoe was promoted to dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her swimming accomplishments. She lost her left leg when she was just 2 years old in a lawnmower accident and made her international debut at age 13. Pascoe currently holds eight world records in the 50 free S9 (27.32), 100 free S9 (59.78), 100 back S9 (1:07.41), 50 fly S9 (28.15) and S10 (28.38), 100 fly S9 (1:02.48) and S10 (1:02.60), and 200 IM SM9 (2:25.22).

The Paris 2024 Paralympics are slated to run from August 28 until September 8.