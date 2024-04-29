Daily Swim Coach Workout #934

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2/22/24 Youth (9-13 year olds) 18 practices to meet
Warm Up
1x 500 free S/K/P/K/S @ 10:00
1x 300 IM drill/kick/swim @ 6:00
Pre-Set (2x rounds)
2x 75’s free w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)
2x 75’s back w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)
1x 200 free/back @ 4:00
Main Set
4x 50’s side kick w/board, fins, & snorkel @ 1:15
1x 200 free drill: 6 kick switch w/fins & snorkel @ 5:00
1x 200 back drill: 6 kick switch w/fins @ 5:00
3x 50’s free des 1-3 @ 1:10
3x 50’s back des 1-3 @ 1:10
1x 100 Easy
Cool Down
10x 50’s free/back POH @ 1:30
Coach Notes
des = descending
POH = Paddle on head
Practice goal is to improve shoulder and hip rotation on Free & Back
Daniel Potts
Head Age Group Coach, Greensboro Swimming Association
