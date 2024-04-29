Daily Swim Coach Workout #934

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

2/22/24 Youth (9-13 year olds) 18 practices to meet

Warm Up
    1x 500 free S/K/P/K/S @ 10:00
    1x 300 IM drill/kick/swim @ 6:00
    
Pre-Set (2x rounds)
    2x 75’s free w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)
    2x 75’s back w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)
    1x 200 free/back @ 4:00
    
Main Set
    4x 50’s side kick w/board, fins, & snorkel @ 1:15
    1x 200 free drill: 6 kick switch w/fins & snorkel @ 5:00
    1x 200 back drill: 6 kick switch w/fins @ 5:00
    3x 50’s free des 1-3 @ 1:10
    3x 50’s back des 1-3 @ 1:10
    1x 100 Easy
    
Cool Down
    10x 50’s free/back POH @ 1:30
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

des = descending
POH = Paddle on head
Practice goal is to improve shoulder and hip rotation on Free & Back


Daniel Potts
Head Age Group Coach, Greensboro Swimming Association

