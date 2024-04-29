Daily Swim Coach Workout #934

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

2/22/24 Youth (9-13 year olds) 18 practices to meet

Warm Up

1x 500 free S/K/P/K/S @ 10:00

1x 300 IM drill/kick/swim @ 6:00



Pre-Set (2x rounds)

2x 75’s free w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)

2x 75’s back w/paddles @ 1:30 (R arm/ L arm/ build)

1x 200 free/back @ 4:00



Main Set

4x 50’s side kick w/board, fins, & snorkel @ 1:15

1x 200 free drill: 6 kick switch w/fins & snorkel @ 5:00

1x 200 back drill: 6 kick switch w/fins @ 5:00

3x 50’s free des 1-3 @ 1:10

3x 50’s back des 1-3 @ 1:10

1x 100 Easy



Cool Down

10x 50’s free/back POH @ 1:30



Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

des = descending

POH = Paddle on head

Practice goal is to improve shoulder and hip rotation on Free & Back



Daniel Potts

Head Age Group Coach, Greensboro Swimming Association Head Age Group Coach, Greensboro Swimming Association

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.