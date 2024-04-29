Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jaclyn Barclay Headlines Australian Roster For 2024 Junior Pan Pacs In Canberra

World Junior champion Jaclyn Barclay highlights a 40-swimmer roster for the Australian contingent at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will be held in the Aussie capital of Canberra from August 21-24.

The competition marks the first time it will be hosted by Australia, as its previously only ever taken place in Hawaii, Guam or Fiji.

Barclay is one of six swimmers on the roster who won a medal at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, where Barclay won gold in the women’s 100 back and added three more medals, including a second individually in the 50 back.

This past February, Barclay won four medals at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, earning silver in the 200 back while winning a medal in all three female relays, including gold as a prelim swimmer in the 400 medley.

The Aussie girls’ roster also includes freestyle sprinter Milla Jansen, who won silver at World Juniors in the 100 free and added three relay gold medals, including being a part of the World Junior Record-setting mixed 400 free relay.

Other medal winners from World Juniors on the girls’ side are Hannah CaseyAmelia Weber and Hayley Mackinder, while the boys’ squad only features one medalist from Netanya, freestyler Marcus da Silva.

“Competing nations will send full-strength teams, so this meet is a good measure on how our pathways and our athletes are heading ahead of LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032,” said Aussie Team Leader Gary Barclay.

“It also is a chance to track and measure the strokes we have targeted – like breaststroke. Sienna Toohey and Olympia Pope have produced world-class times for their age group recently and at this meet gives them a chance to race internationally, under age-group pressure and in front of a home crowd.”

One notable name missing from the roster is Olivia Wunsch, who swept the girls’ 50 and 100 free at the 2023 World Juniors. Other reigning World Junior champions such as Flynn SouthamJamie Perkins and Iona Anderson have aged up and are no longer eligible for Junior Pan Pacs as they’ll turn 19 this year.

Churchie (Queensland) head coach Richard Sleight and Caulfield Aquatics coach Kenrick Monk both put three swimmers on the roster, leading all clubs.

CEO of Swimming Australia Rob Woodhouse said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event. The athletes coming through the junior ranks now are incredibly fortunate that Australia is hosting Olympic Games within the next eight years.”

“Racing opportunities like this are critical for our young developing athletes.”

FULL ROSTER

Girls

First Last Club State Home Coach
Zoe Ammundsen Churchie QLD Richard Sleight
Jaclyn Barclay St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall
Mikayla Bird Bond QLD Chris Mooney
Hannah Casey Bond QLD Chris Mooney
Jessica Cole Wests Illawarra NSW Pat Stellino
Sylvia Czajko UWA West Coast WA Rob Palfery
Giselle Davey Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk
Elloise Doolan Somerville House QLD Sarah Caithness
Ava Gaske Chandler QLD Tyoshi Kimura
Milla Jansen Bond QLD Chris Mooney
Hayley MacKinder Griffith QLD Tom Fraser-Holmes
Lillie McPherson Manly NSW Justin Rothwell
Inez Miller Fenix WA Ben Higson
Olympia Pope Miami QLD Paul Crosswell
Julia Remington All Saints QLD Ken Sabotic
Isabel Sheldrick Fenix WA Deb Jones
Amelie Smith Rocky City QLD Shane Kingston
Poppy Stephen Nudgee QLD Shaun Crow
Sienna Toohey Albury NSW Wayne Gould
Amelia Weber St Peters Western QLD Cam Gledhill

Boys

First Last Club State Home Coach
Sean Alcorn St Hildas WA WA Zoe Baker
Jackson Anderson Highlanders WA WA Ryan Steenkamp
Thomas Booth Southside Aquatics QLD Lachlan Staples
Xavier Collins Westside Christ Church WA Jon Harrison
Josh Conias Somerville House QLD Tim Lane
Tex Cross Highlanders WA WA Ryan Steenkamp
Marcus Da Silva Cranbrook NSW Bec Wheatley
Lucas Fackerell Breakers WA Harry Clarke
Joel Fleming Forster NSW Peter Sanders
Bradan Fyneman UWA West Coast WA Rob Palfery
Sam Higgs Warringah NSW Angelo Basalo
Josh Kerr Manly NSW Justin Rothwell
Ike Martinez Rackley QLD Damien Jones
Blair McKitrick Nudgee QLD Shaun Crow
Joshua Moore USC Spartans QLD Michael Sage
Jack Morrow St Andrews QLD Ash Delaney
Jacob Nimmo Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk
Thomas Pattinson Churchie QLD Richard Sleight
William Shepherd-Smith Churchie QLD Richard Sleight
Nicholas Stoupas Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk

COACHING STAFF

Simon Cusack, who led the Aussie team to a 16-medal haul at the 2023 World Juniors, will return as the head coach in Canberra.

His staff will comprise the following:

Coaches:

First Last Club State
Sarah Caithness Somerville House QLD
Shaun Crow Nudgee QLD
Cam Gledhill St Peters Western QLD
Wayne Gould Albury NSW
Kenrick Monk Caufield VIC
Rob Palfery UWA West Coast WA
Justin Rothwell Manly NSW
Richard Sleight Churchie QLD
Ryan Steenkamp Highlanders WA WA
Bec Wheatley Cranbrook NSW

Support Staff:

Gary Barclay GM Performance Pathways
Hayley Van Den Boom Team Manager
Lachlan Mitchell Physiologist
Elise Bereza Sport Psychologist
Jason Bartram Physiologist
Emily Nicol Biomechanist
Gabby Harth Biomechanist
Jemma Bassi Strength and Conditioning
Andrew Cameron Physiotherapist
Kara Roffey Physiotherapist
Jack Cookson Doctor

Scheduled for August 21-24, the competition will be hosted at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!