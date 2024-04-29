Jaclyn Barclay Headlines Australian Roster For 2024 Junior Pan Pacs In Canberra

World Junior champion Jaclyn Barclay highlights a 40-swimmer roster for the Australian contingent at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will be held in the Aussie capital of Canberra from August 21-24.

The competition marks the first time it will be hosted by Australia, as its previously only ever taken place in Hawaii, Guam or Fiji.

Barclay is one of six swimmers on the roster who won a medal at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, where Barclay won gold in the women’s 100 back and added three more medals, including a second individually in the 50 back.

This past February, Barclay won four medals at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, earning silver in the 200 back while winning a medal in all three female relays, including gold as a prelim swimmer in the 400 medley.

The Aussie girls’ roster also includes freestyle sprinter Milla Jansen, who won silver at World Juniors in the 100 free and added three relay gold medals, including being a part of the World Junior Record-setting mixed 400 free relay.

Other medal winners from World Juniors on the girls’ side are Hannah Casey, Amelia Weber and Hayley Mackinder, while the boys’ squad only features one medalist from Netanya, freestyler Marcus da Silva.

“Competing nations will send full-strength teams, so this meet is a good measure on how our pathways and our athletes are heading ahead of LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032,” said Aussie Team Leader Gary Barclay.

“It also is a chance to track and measure the strokes we have targeted – like breaststroke. Sienna Toohey and Olympia Pope have produced world-class times for their age group recently and at this meet gives them a chance to race internationally, under age-group pressure and in front of a home crowd.”

One notable name missing from the roster is Olivia Wunsch, who swept the girls’ 50 and 100 free at the 2023 World Juniors. Other reigning World Junior champions such as Flynn Southam, Jamie Perkins and Iona Anderson have aged up and are no longer eligible for Junior Pan Pacs as they’ll turn 19 this year.

Churchie (Queensland) head coach Richard Sleight and Caulfield Aquatics coach Kenrick Monk both put three swimmers on the roster, leading all clubs.

CEO of Swimming Australia Rob Woodhouse said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event. The athletes coming through the junior ranks now are incredibly fortunate that Australia is hosting Olympic Games within the next eight years.”

“Racing opportunities like this are critical for our young developing athletes.”

FULL ROSTER

Girls

First Last Club State Home Coach Zoe Ammundsen Churchie QLD Richard Sleight Jaclyn Barclay St Peters Western QLD Dean Boxall Mikayla Bird Bond QLD Chris Mooney Hannah Casey Bond QLD Chris Mooney Jessica Cole Wests Illawarra NSW Pat Stellino Sylvia Czajko UWA West Coast WA Rob Palfery Giselle Davey Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk Elloise Doolan Somerville House QLD Sarah Caithness Ava Gaske Chandler QLD Tyoshi Kimura Milla Jansen Bond QLD Chris Mooney Hayley MacKinder Griffith QLD Tom Fraser-Holmes Lillie McPherson Manly NSW Justin Rothwell Inez Miller Fenix WA Ben Higson Olympia Pope Miami QLD Paul Crosswell Julia Remington All Saints QLD Ken Sabotic Isabel Sheldrick Fenix WA Deb Jones Amelie Smith Rocky City QLD Shane Kingston Poppy Stephen Nudgee QLD Shaun Crow Sienna Toohey Albury NSW Wayne Gould Amelia Weber St Peters Western QLD Cam Gledhill

Boys

First Last Club State Home Coach Sean Alcorn St Hildas WA WA Zoe Baker Jackson Anderson Highlanders WA WA Ryan Steenkamp Thomas Booth Southside Aquatics QLD Lachlan Staples Xavier Collins Westside Christ Church WA Jon Harrison Josh Conias Somerville House QLD Tim Lane Tex Cross Highlanders WA WA Ryan Steenkamp Marcus Da Silva Cranbrook NSW Bec Wheatley Lucas Fackerell Breakers WA Harry Clarke Joel Fleming Forster NSW Peter Sanders Bradan Fyneman UWA West Coast WA Rob Palfery Sam Higgs Warringah NSW Angelo Basalo Josh Kerr Manly NSW Justin Rothwell Ike Martinez Rackley QLD Damien Jones Blair McKitrick Nudgee QLD Shaun Crow Joshua Moore USC Spartans QLD Michael Sage Jack Morrow St Andrews QLD Ash Delaney Jacob Nimmo Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk Thomas Pattinson Churchie QLD Richard Sleight William Shepherd-Smith Churchie QLD Richard Sleight Nicholas Stoupas Caufield VIC Kenrick Monk

COACHING STAFF

Simon Cusack, who led the Aussie team to a 16-medal haul at the 2023 World Juniors, will return as the head coach in Canberra.

His staff will comprise the following:

Coaches:

First Last Club State Sarah Caithness Somerville House QLD Shaun Crow Nudgee QLD Cam Gledhill St Peters Western QLD Wayne Gould Albury NSW Kenrick Monk Caufield VIC Rob Palfery UWA West Coast WA Justin Rothwell Manly NSW Richard Sleight Churchie QLD Ryan Steenkamp Highlanders WA WA Bec Wheatley Cranbrook NSW

Support Staff:

Gary Barclay GM Performance Pathways Hayley Van Den Boom Team Manager Lachlan Mitchell Physiologist Elise Bereza Sport Psychologist Jason Bartram Physiologist Emily Nicol Biomechanist Gabby Harth Biomechanist Jemma Bassi Strength and Conditioning Andrew Cameron Physiotherapist Kara Roffey Physiotherapist Jack Cookson Doctor

Scheduled for August 21-24, the competition will be hosted at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.