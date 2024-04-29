Gretchen Walsh Wins 2024 Honda Sport Award as Best Collegiate Swimmer

A press release from the University of Virignia contributed to this report.

University of Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh has been named the Honda Sport Award winner for swimming & diving by The Collegiate Women Sports Awards. This makes the third-straight year in which a Virginia swimmer has won the award after Kate Douglass won each of the last two.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7 PM ET, from its new home in New York City.

Walsh was chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists included Bella Sims (Florida), diver Aranza Vazquez Montano (North Carolina) and sister Alex Walsh (Virginia).

“This award means the world to me,” Walsh said. “Overall, my performance this year, and the UVA team’s performance this year, was history in the making. I’m really happy I can represent my school on probably the biggest stage for women’s sports that there is. I’m truly honored and I am very excited to be in the running for the Honda athlete of the year.”

Walsh is a junior and a two-time Honda Award finalist. She was named the 2024 College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Swimmer of the Year after capturing three individual NCAA titles setting the fastest times ever in those races for the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly. She also swam legs on all four of UVA’s championship relay teams- 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

Hailing from Nashville, Tenn., she helped Virginia to its fourth consecutive NCAA team title.

Overall, she is an 18-time NCAA Champion, 21-time CSCAA All-American, 16-time ACC Champion and 21-time All-ACC honoree. She was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the 2024 ACC Championship while leading the Cavaliers to their fifth consecutive ACC Championship title.

Outside the pool, she was recently named the 2024 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Women’s Swimming & Diving.

The CWSA, entering its 48th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.

Other 2024 Sport Award Winners/Nominees for the Honda Cup

Swimmers have won the Honda Cup nine times. Simone Manuel won in 2018, Katie Ledecky won in 2017, Missy Franklin won in 2015, Tara Kirk won in 2004, Cristina Teuscher won in 200, Mary T. Meagher won in 1987, Tracy Caulkins won in 1982 and 1984 (tie), and Jill Sterkel won in 1981.