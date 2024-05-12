Backstroker Isabelle Barger Commits To Florida State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabelle Barger has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. Barger is currently a senior at Germantown High School in Germantown, Wisconsin, and will arrive in Tallahassee ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I chose Florida State University because I know I will have many opportunities to succeed here. The team and coaches were so fun and lively and also put in hard work. The school has an excellent academic program along with its gorgeous campus, warm weather, and numerous amenities!!”

Barger trains and competes year-round with Rocket Aquatics. Her primary event focus is backstroke, and is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in both the short course and long course version of the 100 backstroke. She’s also a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly, 200 back, and 100 free.

Barger wrapped up her short course season this year at the NCSA Spring Championships. She recorded her top finish in the 50m backstroke at 9th (29.59), while in the 100m back she earned 13th in a personal best time of 1:04.15. She also dropped over half a second in prelims of the 200 back (2:00.40, SCY), then hit a long course best time in finals with a 2:22.95.

Barger was busy earlier in the season with the Wisconsin High School State Championships and Winter Juniors. At the high school state meet, she was the runner-up finisher in the 100 back with a 53.76, which marked a new personal best by over a second. The 100 back was her top event at Winter Juniors just a few weeks later, as she claimed 14th overall in 54.79.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 51.49

100 back – 53.76

200 back – 2:00.40

100 fly – 55.93

Under the direction of head coach Neal Studd, the Florida State women finished 7th out of 11 teams at the 2024 ACC Championships. It took a 54.02 to advance to the C-final of the 100 backstroke this year, putting Barger in a strong position to make an immediate impact for the Seminoles at the conference level.

Barger’s current best time would have made her the 3rd fastest performer on the team last season behind Sarah Evans and Jenny Halden. Evans put up a season best time of 52.96 as the team’s lead off leg at NCAAs, while Halden posted a 53.52 at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Halden graduates this spring, but Barger will have the opportunity to train with Evans for two years.

With her commitment, Barger joins Karlee Marusik, Peyton Orlando, McKenna Patrick, Evy Riederer, Alice Velden, Ashley Sampson, and Maryn McDade in Florida State’s incoming class this fall.

