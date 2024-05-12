Wyoming Adds Futures Qualifier Taylor Cureton For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Cureton of Apex, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming this fall. Cureton is currently a senior at Apex High School, and trains year-round with the TAC Titans.

“I’m happy to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have taught, supported, and encouraged me along the way. Go Pokes!”

Cureton is extremely versatile with Futures cuts in all four strokes. She leans towards the shorter events, and expects to focus on freestyle and butterfly at Wyoming. She recently wrapped up her final high school season at the North Carolina High School State Championships (4A), where she logged her highest finish in the 50 free at 6th (23.95). She was also the anchor leg of her team’s 200 medley relay, which posted a NISCA All-American time of 1:45.57 to finish 5th.

Prior to transferring to Apex High School her junior year, Cureton attended St. Thomas More Academy. There, she collected a total of four NCISAA Division III State Championship titles including the 100 breast, 100 fly, and back-to-back wins in the 50 free.

She has not yet kicked off her long course season this summer, but last year she ended at the Futures Championships in Ocala. Her top event was the 100m backstroke, where she logged a 1:08.22 to take 69th overall. She also hit a season best in the 100m breast, stopping the clock at 1:18.69 for 91st.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 52.02

100 fly – 56.09

100 back – 57.55

100 breast – 1:05.46

200 IM – 2:06.58

The Wyoming women finished 6th out of 9 teams at the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championships this spring. Cureton is in a good position to be an immediate scorer for Wyoming, as her personal best in the 100 fly would have landed her in the C-final at this year’s meet.

Tessa Bendokas led the team in the 100 fly this year, as she posted a 55.21 to place 13th at the Mountain West Championships. Berkeley Christensen also cracked 56 seconds this season with a 55.98 in a time trial at conference. Both will be on campus with Cureton for at least two seasons, giving Wyoming a chance to build depth in the event.

Cureton joins Avery True, Macey Hansen, Chayse Schierkolk, Makenna Reiner, and Savannah McVey in Wyoming’s incoming class this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.