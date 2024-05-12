Daily Swim Coach Workout #947

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
31 Minutes Dry Land [Stretch, donkey kicks, cart wheels, bridges (legs extended), row boats]
2 minute explanation of next set
10 x 100 @ 1:30 3rd length under water streamline kick
2 minute explanation of next set
1x
6 x 75 @ 1:00 Kick side-bk-stomach with fins EN2
8 x 25 @ :40 Odds Choice Kick with board only EN3; evens partner racing Free SP3
1 x 25 @ 1:00 recovery REC (to half and back)
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
5 x 50 @ 1:00 SP1 Breath reduction (take your goal total breath count and add 4 then take one away each 50)
3 x 50 @ 1:00 Recovery
2 minute explanation of next set
3 x 400 @ 6:00 Free, [inc. Stroke count by +2 each 100; pull w/ buoys and snorkels, awareness of balance, and symmetry of body and stroke] EN3
4 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:30
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
