Daily Swim Coach Workout #944

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [1/8/24]

C2/W1

8×100 (o=fr dpc @1:30 e=IM dr or sw@1:45)

Finz 5×200 kick (o=on bk flutter/dolph e=first and last 25 shooter, mid 150 r-l side)

@2:20/2:25/2:30/2:35/2:40

2x

175 fr/bk flow @2:10/2:15/2:20

3×25 fly fast @:30

3×100 fr @1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20

3×50 br/fr DPC long and smooth@1:00

pull 6x

75 fr breath 5 @1:15 Flow

50 stroke/free Fast! @1:00

3x

200 fr @2:15/2:20/2:25/2:30/2:35

100 IM (r1=G3/ r2=G4/ r3=G5)@1:45

5×50 wd set @Coaches (more if time)