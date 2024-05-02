Finn Winkler Enters Transfer Portal After Freshman Season At Texas

After spending his freshman season with Texas, Finn Winkler has entered the transfer portal. Winkler has three years of eligibility remaining.

Winkler committed to Texas in February 2023 and arrived this past fall. Most of his season best times came from midseason last November. At midseason, he swam personal best times in the 50 (20.40), 100 (44.52), and 200 (1:37.78) freestyles. Primarily an IMer and backstroker arriving to Texas, Winkler began to focus on the freestyle events.

Finn swam a personal best time of 1:49.21 in prelims to finish 18th at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. He went on to finish his season at the Lonestart Last Chance at Texas A&M. There he swam times of a 44.65 in the 100 free and a 1:40.15 in the 200 free.

Winkler’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.40

100 free: 44.52

200 free: 1:37.78

200 IM: 1:49.21

100 back: 49.39 (high school)

Finn is the younger brother of Kaii Winkler who is committed to NC State for this upcoming fall. Kaii is currently the #1 recruit in the class of 2024. Unlike speculation, Texas did not land the commitment from Kaii as some thought Finn’s commitment may bring in Kaii a year later as well.

Finn was one of 10 freshmen for the Longhorns this past season. Head coach Eddie Reese retired this offseason and was replaced by Bob Bowman who was announced as the Director of Swimming on April 1st.

The transfer portal closes for men’s swimming and diving tomorrow, May 3rd. Athletes who enter the transfer portal do not have to transfer schools. Instead, it allows for them to come in contact with other coaches about the potential of transferring.