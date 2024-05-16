Alex Shackell Swims Best Time 57.22 100 Butterfly During Prelims In Indy, #3 17-18 All-Time

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP
- May 15-18, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium
- Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”
- Day 1 Recap
Swimming in her first race in Indianapolis this weekend, Alex Shackell swam to a personal best of a 57.22 in the 100 butterfly this morning and is the top seed heading into the event tonight. That makes her the 5th fastest American in the event so far this season and #3 in the 17-18 age group of all-time.
Top 5 US Women This Season- 100 LCM Butterfly
- Torri Huske, 55.68 Pro Swim-San Antonio
- Gretchen Walsh, 56.14 Pro Swim-San Antonio
- Regan Smith, 56.33 Pro Swim-Westmont
- Claire Curzan, 56.61 2024 Worlds
- Alex Shackell, 57.22 Indy Spring Cup
Shackell’s old personal best was a 57.58 that she swam at the end of March at Indianapolis Sectionals. She finished 6th in the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals. It took a 56.34 to qualify in the event for the US at the 2023 World Championships. Shackell swam at 2023 Worlds as a member of the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. She now is the 5th fastest American this season and #16 in the World as well.
Top 5 Girls 17-18 Age Group All-Time
- Torri Huske, 55.66 (2021)
- Claire Curzan, 56.35 (2022)
- Alex Shackell, 57.22 (2024)
- Regan Smith, 57.34 (2020)
- Gretchen Walsh, 57.43 (2021)
Shackell was not the only swimmer to make the 2023 Worlds team for the US women on the 4×200 free relay this morning in Indianapolis. Anna Peplowski led the way in prelims of the 200 free with a 1:58.37. Notably, Katie Crom dropped over a second and a half to get under the 2:00 mark and swam a best time of a 1:59.74. 20 American women so far this season have been below the 2:00 mark in the event.
Other top prelims swims:
- Men’s 200 Free: Blake Pieroni, 1:49.10
- Women’s 100 breast: Lilly King, 1:07.68
- Men’s 100 breast: Tommy Cope, 1:01.50
- Men’s 100 fly: Zach Harting, 52.26
- Women’s 400 IM: Kayla Han, 4:49.39
- Men’s 400 IM: Thomas Bried, 4:22.31
live stream is good quality