Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Shackell Swims Best Time 57.22 100 Butterfly During Prelims In Indy, #3 17-18 All-Time

Comments: 1

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

  • May 15-18, 2024
  • IUPUI Natatorium
  • Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”
  • Day 1 Recap

Swimming in her first race in Indianapolis this weekend, Alex Shackell swam to a personal best of a 57.22 in the 100 butterfly this morning and is the top seed heading into the event tonight. That makes her the 5th fastest American in the event so far this season and #3 in the 17-18 age group of all-time.

Top 5 US Women This Season- 100 LCM Butterfly

  1. Torri Huske, 55.68 Pro Swim-San Antonio
  2. Gretchen Walsh, 56.14 Pro Swim-San Antonio
  3. Regan Smith, 56.33 Pro Swim-Westmont
  4. Claire Curzan, 56.61 2024 Worlds
  5. Alex Shackell, 57.22 Indy Spring Cup

Shackell’s old personal best was a 57.58 that she swam at the end of March at Indianapolis Sectionals. She finished 6th in the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals. It took a 56.34 to qualify in the event for the US at the 2023 World Championships. Shackell swam at 2023 Worlds as a member of the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. She now is the 5th fastest American this season and #16 in the World as well.

Top 5 Girls 17-18 Age Group All-Time

  1. Torri Huske, 55.66 (2021)
  2. Claire Curzan, 56.35 (2022)
  3. Alex Shackell, 57.22 (2024)
  4. Regan Smith, 57.34 (2020)
  5. Gretchen Walsh, 57.43 (2021)

Shackell was not the only swimmer to make the 2023 Worlds team for the US women on the 4×200 free relay this morning in Indianapolis. Anna Peplowski led the way in prelims of the 200 free with a 1:58.37. Notably, Katie Crom dropped over a second and a half to get under the 2:00 mark and swam a best time of a 1:59.74. 20 American women so far this season have been below the 2:00 mark in the event.

Other top prelims swims:

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chas
4 seconds ago

live stream is good quality

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!