Alex Shackell Swims Best Time 57.22 100 Butterfly During Prelims In Indy, #3 17-18 All-Time

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

May 15-18, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium

Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”

Day 1 Recap

Swimming in her first race in Indianapolis this weekend, Alex Shackell swam to a personal best of a 57.22 in the 100 butterfly this morning and is the top seed heading into the event tonight. That makes her the 5th fastest American in the event so far this season and #3 in the 17-18 age group of all-time.

Top 5 US Women This Season- 100 LCM Butterfly

Shackell’s old personal best was a 57.58 that she swam at the end of March at Indianapolis Sectionals. She finished 6th in the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals. It took a 56.34 to qualify in the event for the US at the 2023 World Championships. Shackell swam at 2023 Worlds as a member of the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. She now is the 5th fastest American this season and #16 in the World as well.

Top 5 Girls 17-18 Age Group All-Time

Shackell was not the only swimmer to make the 2023 Worlds team for the US women on the 4×200 free relay this morning in Indianapolis. Anna Peplowski led the way in prelims of the 200 free with a 1:58.37. Notably, Katie Crom dropped over a second and a half to get under the 2:00 mark and swam a best time of a 1:59.74. 20 American women so far this season have been below the 2:00 mark in the event.

Other top prelims swims: