Stuart Seymour Scores First Trials Cut With Monster 50 Free Drop At NASA Spring Blast Off

2024 IL WILD NASA Spring Blast Off

May 3-5, 2024

Evanston, IL

50 meters (LCM)

Rising Northwestern University sophomore Stuart Seymour punched a ticket to Indianapolis when he landed his first Olympic Trials cut in the 50 free at the 2024 Illinois NASA Spring Blast Off in early May.

Seymour threw down a time of 22.64, dipping well under the Trials cut of 22.79. His performance also marked the 5th fastest time in the boys’ 17-18 age group this season, and he now sits at 33rd in the all-time ranks in the age group.

Seymour came into the meet with a lifetime best of 23.75 set last summer, and cracked 23 seconds for the first time in the prelims (22.99) before his big drop in the final.

On top of his exhilarating performance in the 50, Seymour posted another top time in the 100 free, winning in a personal best time of 51.47, shaving half a second off his previous best of 51.99. His time bumped him up to 47th in boys’ 17-18 age group this season.

Seymour also won the 100 back in 57.86, just under one second off his PB. He and teammate Aaron Baltaytis, who was runner-up in a time of 58.43, raced into the wall well ahead of the pack; they were the only two competitors under a minute.

Originally from Brookfield, Wisconsin, Seymour competed in his first season at Northwestern in 2023-24, posting the team’s top time in the 50 free (19.69). He is now swimming with the Northwestern Summer/Club team alongside teammates like Baltaytis.

