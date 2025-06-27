2025 Settecolli Trophy: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

After an exciting finals session last night in Rome, we are back with day 2 of the Settecolli Trophy, where some of swimming’s biggest stars continued to shine during the prelims session this morning.

After winning the women’s 50 fly in a new German record time of 25.55 last night, Angelina Koehler was back in action this morning in the 100 fly. She raced into the top qualifying spot with a time of 57.83, 1.5 seconds off of the best time (56.33) that she posted in April. Koehler was the only swimmer in the field under 58, as Sweden’s Louise Hansson snagged the runner-up spot in 58.11 while Italy’s Costanza Cocconcelli, who placed 5th in the 50 fly last night, took 3rd in 58.36.

The men’s 200 fly saw Japan’s Tomoru Honda qualify first for finals in 1:56.59, just under four seconds off of his lifetime best. He leads the pack by almost a full second heading into tonight. Coming in behind him as the #2 seed is Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, who posted a 1:57.50. Scott recently threw down a massive personal best performance in this event at the Aquatics GB Championships, where he dropped over four seconds to turn in a 1:54.89, so it will be interesting to see what he does tonight. Italian record-holder Federico Burdisso is also in the mix; he posted a 1:57.90 this morning, adding over 3.5 seconds to his record (1:54.28), and sits in the #4 spot heading into finals.

Anita Gastaldi picked up the top qualifying spot in the women’s 100 back, posting a 1:01.54 to claim a narrow lead. The only other competitor to go sub-1:02 was Federica Toma, who won the 50 back last night in 27.97; she turned in a time of 1:01.84, but with a best time of 1:00.10, we could see a much faster performance from her tonight. Other 50 back finalists who are back in action for the 100 include Great Britain’s Lauren Cox, who is seeded 4th heading into finals with 1:02.35, and Francesca Pasquino, who snagged the #8 spot in 1:02.43.

Neutral athlete Miron Lifintsev will be looking to pick up his second gold of the meet tonight; he won the 100 back last night, and is now the #1 seed in the 50 back heading into finals after turning in a 24.94 this morning. Chasing him down will be fellow neutral athlete Pavel Samusenko, who sits just .05 behind him in 24.99. Tying for the #3 spot was Michele Lamberti, who holds the Italian record in the 50 back, and Lorenzo Mora; both athletes posted times of 25.22.

The top qualifying spot in the women’s 400 IM went to Great Britain’s Freya Colbert, who placed 4th at the Paris Olympics in this event. Colbert posted a time of 4:48.07, narrowly edging out runner-up Sara Franceschi‘s 4:48.12. The top four finals qualifiers all posted times in quick succession, as Anna Pirovano took 3rd in 4:48.22 while Francesca Fresia placed 4th in 4:48.30.

Olympic finalist Max Litchfield cruised into the top spot in the men’s 400 IM, turning in a time of 4:17.45 to mark the only time under 4:18 this morning. Andrea Pier Matteazzi secured the #2 spot heading into finals in 4:18.09, almost two seconds ahead of 3rd-place qualifier Simone Spediacci (4:20.03). Italian record-holder Alberto Razzetti is the #5 seed heading into tonight in 4:20.80.

Rising star Sara Curtis claimed the #1 spot heading into finals in the women’s 100 free, racing into the wall in 54.17. The UVA commit also holds the Italian record in the event (53.01). The finals race is shaping up to be dominated by the Italians, as close behind Curtis was Chiara Tarantino (54.45) and Emma Virginia Menicucci (54.54).

The men’s 100 free is also shaping up to be an exciting race, with only .3 separating the top 8 qualifiers. Carlos D’Ambrosio threw down a massive lifetime best time to secure the top spot in 48.60, knocking .39 off of his previous personal best from July 2024. Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth picked up the #2 spot in 48.66, narrowly edging out Italian star Thomas Ceccon (48.68).

Other notable names who will be in the men’s 100 free final include Olympic semifinalist Matt Richards, who is the #4 seed in 48.80, and Italian record-holder Alessandro Miressi, who is seeded 5th in 48.82.

Benedetta Pilato raced into the top spot in the women’s 50 breast, turning in a time of 29.99, which is .69 off of her Italian record in the event. She secured a solid lead over the rest of the field heading into finals; Finland’s Veera Kivirinta claimed the runner-up spot in 30.56, while Arianna Castiglioni took 3rd in 30.71.

After winning the 100 breast last night, Ludovico Viberti is back pushing for a second victory in the 50 breast. He qualified first for finals in 26.27 and was one of only two swimmers under 27 seconds this morning; neutral athlete Ivan Kozhakin is the #2 seed heading into finals with a 26.60. Nicolo Martinenghi, who won gold in the 100 breast in Paris last summer and holds the Italian record in the 50 (26.33), took 4th in 27.06.