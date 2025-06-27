MPSF Adds Air Force, UNLV, Wyoming To Men’s Swimming & Diving Conference

After more than a decade competing in the Western Athletic Conference, the Air Force, UNLV and Wyoming men’s swimming & diving programs are headed back to a familiar place.

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation announced on Thursday the addition of all three programs back to its conference, starting with the 2025-26 season.

All three competed in the MPSF during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. The move comes after the WAC discontinued its sponsorship of men’s and women’s swimming after the 2025 WAC Championship meet.

In February, the MPSF announced it was adding seven swimming programs from the WAC, those being California Baptist, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Texas Rio Grande Valley and Utah Tech. Of those seven, California Baptist is the only school with both men’s and women’s programs. The other six only have women’s teams.

There will be six men’s programs and 10 women’s programs in the MPSF this season. The other three men’s programs are California Baptist, Incarnate Word and Pacific. The women’s programs will be California Baptist, Idaho, Incarnate Word, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pacific, Pepperdine, Texas Rio Grande Valley and Utah Tech.

UNLV, Air Force and Wyoming have women’s teams that compete in the Mountain West, which doesn’t sponsor men’s swimming.

“These institutions bring a strong tradition of athletic and academic excellence, and their addition reflects our conference’s continued growth and competitive depth, which will enhance our student-athletes,” MPSF commissioner Foti Mells said in a release. “We look forward to the contributions they will make both in and out of the pool as part of the MPSF family.”

Of the three new men’s programs, UNLV comes to the MPSF with the most recent success. The Rebels won the last five WAC championships and also won the MPSF title back in 2013. Daniel Nicusan (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast) and Alex Vazquez (one-meter diving) represented UNLV at the NCAA Championships in March.

Air Force is coming off a third-place finish at the WAC meet this past season and won WAC titles in 2016 and 2017. Tanner Wilson was named the 2025 WAC Freshman of the Year after 20 finishes in the top-5 during the regular season and a fifth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke.

Wyoming finished in the top-3 in the WAC eight times from 2014-2025. Wyoming also finished in the top-3 in both previous years in the MPSF.

The MPSF welcomed the teams from the WAC after being decimated when the Big West decided to add men’s and women’s swimming.

Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Hawaii, UC Davis, UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara all have been members of the Big West in other sports, but the swimming programs at those schools competed in the MPSF.

When the Big West added swimming, those programs left the MPSF for the Big West. Of those six programs, all have men’s and women’s teams except UC Davis, which only has a women’s team.